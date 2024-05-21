ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 454 Get your weekly Dark Souls: Remastered fix on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. This playthrough has had its ups and downs but that is to be expected from my first ever Dark Souls playthrough. During the last Dark Souls episode, we finally made our way to Anor Londo and took in the sights of the gorgeous looking location.

After some sightseeing I stumbled upon the entrance to the Painted World of Ariamis and eventually we made it out. There is still plenty of Anor Londo to explore and we’ll try to make a nice dent in it tonight. It looks like Anor Londo is going to be a challenge and could be one of the tougher locations left in the game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough.

I have to say, Anor Londo looks amazing!

