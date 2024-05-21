Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.6 patch notes BRAVE Title requirements have been reduced amid other changes in this small patch to Destiny 2.

Another update has launched for Destiny 2 this week, and Update 7.3.6.6 is a light one. There are only a handful of updates and tweaks in this one, but they may be of interest as we continue to work our way towards the big one that is the Final Shape. There are a couple fixes to requirements for certain titles, including how Triumphs are achieved or how Heavy Ammo spawns, but it’s a pretty short list. Nonetheless, we have it here.

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.6 patch notes

Bungie released Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.6 and its accompanying patch notes on all available platforms this week. One of the biggest changes this week is to the BRAVE Title. The Triumphs required for the Title have been reduced by one, which should make it a little easier to handle. Elsewhere, in the Dissonance map on Crucible, a bug was fixed that should prevent Heavy Ammo from being spawned inside walls where it’s unreachable. You can see the entirety of the patch notes just below:

Activities

Crucible

Fixed an issue where players could get into several unintended locations on Eventide Labs, Dissonance, and Cirrus Plaza.

Fixed an issue where a Heavy ammo crate would spawn inside the wall for certain modes on Dissonance.

Gameplay and Investment

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where the Zero Hour solo flawless Triumph Zero Deaths was not being granted in Normal difficulty after completing the requirements.

Reduced the number of Triumphs required for the BRAVE Title by 1.

