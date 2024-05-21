Heliocentric QSc god roll - Destiny 2 Keep a Heliocentric QSc god roll strapped to your side in Destiny 2 and crush PvE and PvP content with ease.

There are tons of Sidearms in Destiny 2 but few are as sought-after as Heliocentric QSc. This Solar Sidearm offers a 360 RPM and a near-vertical recoil direction, meaning it can stay on-target in Crucible with ease. What’s more, it can roll with some appealing perks to keep you alive in PvE and help spread some pain.

How to get Heliocentric QSc

Heliocentric QSc is a world drop, meaning you can acquire it from rank-up packages, end of activity rewards, and from simply playing the game. Unfortunately, there’s no specific location to farm for one of these, so you’re going to have to rely entirely on luck.

PvE - Heliocentric QSc god roll

A Heliocentric QSc god roll for PvE is excellent if you need a Solar Sidearm for a specific build or if you just enjoy how this weapon type feels. However, if you’re more partial to Hand Cannons, take a look at the Luna’s Howl god roll, as that thing is a great alternative.

Heliocentric QSc god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Reload Speed +15, Stability +5) Perk 1 Heal Clip (Reloading shortly after dealing a final blow grants Cure to you and your nearby allies) Perk 2 Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and range) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and range)

To begin with, this god roll focuses on Heal Clip and Incandescent. The first of these will heal you if you reload immediately after getting a kill. This is why leaning into the Reload Speed is important with Flared Magwell. This ensures you’re not waiting ages for the animation to conclude so you can get your health bump.

Incandescent continues to be an excellent perk for Solar builds. There’s really not much else to offer here that you likely don’t already know. This will spread Scorch to foes and clear entire waves once they Ignite. In the event you don’t want this perk, look for something like Frenzy for the stat and damage increase or Surrounded if you think you’re going to be in the thick of it.

Round this off with a Range Masterwork to make this slightly more effective at a greater distance. Slap on Minor Spec for a bit, but once The Final Shape arrives, throw on something else.

PvP - Heliocentric QSc god roll

Sidearms continue to be surprising in Crucible. Their great Handling stats and rapid fire rate make them ideal at dishing a lot of damage, really quickly. Here’s one god roll you might consider keeping an eye out for.

Heliocentric QSc god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and range) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (+5 Aim Assist)

For you Crucible players out there, you could go with Heal Clip to keep you alive and ready for the next fight, but it why not lean into Range? To this end, look for all the Range boosting stats like Hammer-Forged Rifling, Accurized Rounds, and a Range Masterwork. Sweeten this further with Rangefinder.

From here, you can search for Frenzy, as the slight bump in damage will surprise your foes. Alternatively, go the Kill Clip route, though that does require a kill whereas Frenzy is simply “being in combat”.

Heliocentric QSc is one of those Sidearms that is going to be difficult to acquire but once you do, and provided the perks are nice, you might find yourself using it all the time. Be sure to read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.