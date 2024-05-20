Larian Studios opens Warsaw studio as it works on two 'very ambitious RPGs' The Baldur's Gate 3 developer now has seven studios worldwide.

As Larian Studios continues to navigate the smash success of Baldur’s Gate 3 last year, the developer has opened a seventh studio. This one is located in Warsaw, Poland, and will aid in the development of two “ambitious” RPGs.

Larian announced the opening of its Warsaw studio in a tweet this morning. “With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!” The company is currently hiring for a variety of roles at the new studio.



Source: Larian Studios

It’s also notable that Larian confirms it’s currently working on two new video games. Following Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios confirmed that it wouldn’t be developing a sequel to the beloved game, but would be staying in the RPG genre.

There’s no doubt that whatever Larian Studios delivers next will be one of the industry’s most anticipated games. In the meantime, Shacknews has a deep catalog of Baldur’s Gate 3 guides to aid you on your journey through the critically-acclaimed RPG.