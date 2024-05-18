New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - May 18, 2024

It's Saturday. Let's dive into today's Weekend Discussion.
Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Die a Thousand Deaths

Maximilian's Akuma Legacy continues with a look at the Street Fighter 3 generation.

Getting 'Even' Older

Stephen Colbert and Steve Carrell revive their old bit from The Daily Show and begin to realize that they've suddenly gotten old.

And so have we.

Lois & Clark

My Adventures with Superman is back next week. Take a look back at some of the best moments from Season 1.

Back to the subject of "Aging comics"

Conan O'Brien has some grand plans for when he goes out.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Billie Eilish.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

