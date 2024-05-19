Weekend Discussion - May 19, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sodoku

It's Sunday. That means we enjoy some sodoku together. Let's unwind and relax!

GMTK's personal list of games that taught him game design

There are obviously a bunch of really solid games in here. Check it out. It's great seeing what each game taught Mark.

Men of War 2 has only just released and he's already got some great ideas

A one man army!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I'm sus on Brian, too

Let's see if he slips up.

Cybertrucks look ridiculous and everyone knows it

Hahahahahhaha someone parked their cybertruck at the coffee shop and every single person who comes in is talking about how dumb it looks and the guy is sitting there fuming this is the best morning ever — Mike (@hammerito) May 13, 2024

Shame! Shame! Shame!

Parenthood seems like a dreadful experience

watched a dude carry a screaming toddler across the parking lot. he noticed me looking at him and said “he’s mine, i’m not stealing him” and then before i could reply he added “if i was gonna take one, it definitely wouldn’t be this asshole” — nash flynn (@itsnashflynn) May 12, 2024

No thank you.

Should have been bats

Batman is ready to risk it all.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

