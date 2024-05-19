New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - May 19, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sodoku

It's Sunday. That means we enjoy some sodoku together. Let's unwind and relax!

GMTK's personal list of games that taught him game design

There are obviously a bunch of really solid games in here. Check it out. It's great seeing what each game taught Mark.

Men of War 2 has only just released and he's already got some great ideas

A one man army!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I'm sus on Brian, too

Let's see if he slips up.

Cybertrucks look ridiculous and everyone knows it

Shame! Shame! Shame!

Parenthood seems like a dreadful experience

No thank you.

Should have been bats

Batman is ready to risk it all.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping on a blue blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola