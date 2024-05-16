New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - May 16, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Good news? In this timeline?

A breakthrough in ALS treatment may have been reached. This could be great news for countless families who have been affected by ALS.

Not Like Us

In public?

In MK1?

Cant' Stop! Won't Stop!

Jim Cramer won't shut up about GME this week.

Famed individual investor Keith Gill has reappeared on Twitter. Will he post a YOLO update on Reddit tomorrow?

Nothing like a South Park GameStop meme.

Be careful what you wish for. You might just get it.

Wall Street loves pump and dump schemes, but not if it's Main Street's work.

Beautiful.

Microsoft has a long tradition of making terrible decisions

There's nothing as cursed as Matt Booty visiting your studio.

Passing on GTA 3? Couldn't be me.

Kit and Krysta declare the end of the Console Wars

Congratulations to Nintendo on the huge W.

Thor's dad was on South Park

PirateSoftware is a great streamer.

JerryRigEverything tests out the iPad Pro

It came bent out of the box...

This young lady sums up how we all feel about inflation

Preach!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 16, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola