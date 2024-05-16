Evening Reading - May 16, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Grand Theft Auto 6 set for Fall 2025 release window
- DayZ lead on Frostline Expansion & creating value for all players
- EA Sports College Football 25 gets July release date
- Cronela's Mansion is a spiritual successor to Maniac Mansion planned for 2025
- Assassin's Creed Shadows will be fully playable offline
- Phoenix Labs reportedly lays off over one hundred employees
- OpenAI signs deal with Reddit to train ChatGPT on its content
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes review: A neo-noir puzzle box
- Nate Purkeypile on The Axis Unseen's first public play test
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver review: Existential Bubblegum Crises
Some of Marc "Loop Daddy" Rebillet's performance at Google I/O 2024. #LoopDaddy #GoogleIO2024 #Google $GOOGL pic.twitter.com/W7ZGQjmCwk— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 14, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Good news? In this timeline?
🌟 Breaking News! 🌟 Dr. Michael Strong's team at Western University may have found a potential cure for ALS by targeting a specific protein. "After 30 years, we finally see a path to treatment," says Dr. Strong. New hope for millions affected! #ALSResearch #EndALS #ALSCanada pic.twitter.com/AImTfrVFzv— ALS Action Canada (@ALSAction) May 14, 2024
A breakthrough in ALS treatment may have been reached. This could be great news for countless families who have been affected by ALS.
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (IN PUBLIC) pic.twitter.com/hiiXbPCryq— Steezzz💤 (@steezykane) May 14, 2024
In public?
This is amazing 😭 pic.twitter.com/zRmCbNC1mE— Plathanos 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) May 16, 2024
In MK1?
Cant' Stop! Won't Stop!
Power to the Players! $GME 🚀🌕💎🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/a6LKmyqXX4— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 13, 2024
Jim Cramer won't shut up about GME this week.
May 13, 2024
Famed individual investor Keith Gill has reappeared on Twitter. Will he post a YOLO update on Reddit tomorrow?
GameStop's stock is back in the news! $GME #PowerToThePlayers #GME #GameStop pic.twitter.com/lVqYNWnM1g— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 13, 2024
Nothing like a South Park GameStop meme.
🏴☠️#GameStop 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/ygv0lomFwz— Train 🏴☠️🚂💨💨 (wassie, verse) (@trainticketsplz) May 13, 2024
Be careful what you wish for. You might just get it.
So running AI stocks up is ok, but investing in $GME isn’t? K. pic.twitter.com/dpFeC6GHgg— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 14, 2024
Wall Street loves pump and dump schemes, but not if it's Main Street's work.
$GME pic.twitter.com/RMBA3ChRqR— roaringpika (@roaringpika) May 14, 2024
Beautiful.
May 13, 2024
Microsoft has a long tradition of making terrible decisions
with all the microsoft news recently i just keep thinking back to this bit in episode 27 of double fine psychodyssey (the excellent making-of documentary for psychonauts 2) where matt booty tries to reassure the team post-acquisition and in the process says all the wrong things pic.twitter.com/oHPxlyBUKz— Bobby Schroeder (@ponettplus) May 11, 2024
There's nothing as cursed as Matt Booty visiting your studio.
Microsoft has had bad taste for many many decades. $MSFT pic.twitter.com/AmRsEMI0h0— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 13, 2024
Passing on GTA 3? Couldn't be me.
Kit and Krysta declare the end of the Console Wars
Congratulations to Nintendo on the huge W.
Thor's dad was on South Park
PirateSoftware is a great streamer.
JerryRigEverything tests out the iPad Pro
It came bent out of the box...
This young lady sums up how we all feel about inflation
"What radicalized you?"— Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) May 15, 2024
this girl: pic.twitter.com/SNhBcv9RFN
Preach!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
