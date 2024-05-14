Thick As Thieves gameplay questions with Warren Spector and OtherSide Entertainment We learn more about an upcoming multiplayer project from the OtherSide Entertainment team.

Warren Spector is a legendary mind in the video game world. His name has come up in some of gaming's biggest series, like Ultima, Deus Ex, and Disney Epic Mickey. His name hasn't come up a lot since 2012's Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, but he's been working behind the scenes for many years with OtherSide Entertainment. After receiving funding from a new investment group, the studio is hard at work on a new project called Thick As Thieves. We recently spoke with Warren Spector, as well as CEO Paul Neurath and VP of Product Greg Lopiccolo, to learn more.

"We created this studio, specifically, to make the next generation of immersive sims," Spector told Shacknews.

Spector, Neurath, and Lopiccolo talked about the idea behind Thick of Thieves. It's a multiplayer stealth game set in a living city. The idea is to become a master thief, competing with fellow players to steal valuable loot, making sure to dodge the traps in the world, as well as slither past other real-world people. The team goes into their hope that players can craft memorable experiences through their encounters with other players, outlining their goal of no two players having the same story.

Spector has been in the video game industry for decades, so he also spoke about how much the process of creation has changed.

"In one sense, everything has changed," Spector said on the subject of game development. "The fact is now, if you have an idea for a game, there are tools that will help you make it there. There are so many business models that there is a way to reach an audience and there's a way to make money. Obviously, I'm way oversimplifying, but that was not the case in the past. I mean, now you can have three people in a garage actually make a game that sells very, very well. So, that's changed, but at the end of the day, when I started out, we were all young and enthusiastic and loving what we were doing and out to change the world. Now there's a whole new generation of people who are young, and crazy, and loving games, and out to change the world.

Thick As Thieves is currently in development, thanks in part to funding from Swedish investment group Aonic. We'll continue to monitor the road ahead for OtherSide Entertainment. For more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.