Which faction should you choose in Gray Zone Warfare? Afraid of making the wrong faction choice in Gray Zone Warfare? You should be.

As you fire up Gray Zone Warfare for the first time, you’re presented with a choice of which private military company (PMC) faction you want to join. Which one you choose could have a big impact on your gameplay experience if you want to play with your friends.

Which PMC faction should you choose?

Which faction you choose in Gray Zone Warfare comes down entirely to which faction your friends join. You can only squad up with your friends if you’re all part of the same faction. Besides this, the faction you choose will determine the location of your base camp, but that’s about it. Your main concern is to coordinate faction choice with people you wish to squad up with.

Note: If you choose the wrong faction there is a character wipe option at the main menu, but it will fully wipe your progress and you will be forced to start from scratch. However, this will let you re-coordinate your faction choice with your friends.

If you’re a solo player and you’re not concerned with joining a squad with friends, your faction choice is about which PMC sounds intriguing to you from a lore perspective. If that’s the case, read through the description provided in-game for each faction, then make your choice. You can choose between the following:

Lamang Recovery Initiative

Mithras Security Systems

Crimson Shield International

I went with Mithras Security Systems because I didn’t want to work for a tech billionaire (Lamang Recovery Initiative) and Crimson Shield International seemed morally sketchy, not that morals are a focus in a game like Gray Zone Warfare. That’s really about the only concern solo players should have other than their base camp location.

In terms of where your base camp will be located, Mithras Security systems is in the south, Crimson Shield International is in the northwest, and Lamang Recovery Initiative is in the northeast. You can see the full map in the screenshot above in case you prefer one location over the other.

Now that you understand why your faction choice matters, stick with Shacknews for more Gray Zone Warfare guides as the game evolves.