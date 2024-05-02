Evening Reading - May 2, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Universal Orlando Resort gave Nintendo fans a look at the new Donkey Kong Country attraction coming to Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe. Check it out! #SUPERNINTENDOWORLD #DonkeyKong #UniversalEpicUniverse pic.twitter.com/sZa5sMjI75 — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 2, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sweet jump!

Last week Red Bull built a gigantic ski jump on a ski slope in Akureyri, Iceland. Ryōyū Kobayashi flew 291 meters and was in the air for over 10 seconds.



The video is magnificent. pic.twitter.com/MRJlTFvILW — Florian Ederer (@florianederer) May 2, 2024

I love a sweet jump.

Mega Ran dropping bars

Heard this new #Pushpa2 joint and had to do it pic.twitter.com/G7r5MtWv8J — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) May 2, 2024

Ran is the man with the mic in his hand.

Hole-in-one!

After the show I like to get outside and hit a small bucket of balls at the #Thunderdome short course. I’ve been attacking the 2nd hole for a bit now…



100 yards.



SLAM DUNK.



LET’S GO. pic.twitter.com/ilT1ZXJHdk — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) May 1, 2024

Atta boy, Foxy!

Mascot mayhem

This will always be hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/XD9hHnZkKj — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) April 29, 2024

Classic Internet video.

Tesla Cybertruck owners are total marks

these guys are the biggest marks in history pic.twitter.com/YnOUCPRiZW — adrian (@crawf34) May 2, 2024

I guess it is good he only put his finger in the way of that Frunk...

Jim Cramer grills Starbucks CEO following terrible quarterly earnings report

Sometimes Jim is a great journalist. Sometimes...

Ann Arbor will always be a special place to me

I wouldn't be surprised if this was the case for most Notre Dame or Ohio State fans too. The University of Michigan isn't the easiest school to get accepted to...

The Rabbit r1 reinvents snake oil

So Rabbit R1 is just an Android app under the hood with a shiny orange casing?!!



Android Authority managed to install the Rabbit R1's launcher APK on an Android phone (Pixel 6A).



Still think we needed a separate device for this? 🤔



Video: @AndroidAuth pic.twitter.com/87JCWbVOGy — Ashad (@ashadahmed_) May 1, 2024

Yeah, it's an Android app.

The r1 rabbit working on IOS 👀



This app utilizes device time, battery life, haptic touch, camera and more. Built in just a few hours and working as a PWA, IOS and Android (see thread)



This demo was built in @FlutterDev with @FlutterFlow pic.twitter.com/cZ935M4YUU — Will Hobick (@WillHobick) May 2, 2024

And it runs on iOS too.

So, @rabbit_hmi's founder was previously involved in NFTs with a project called Gama. He and his team deleted every single YouTube video involving Jessie, but they couldn't delete an interview he had with a Chinese content creator. We got the entire video; these guys are total… — Andy Parackal ( カ c/ acc) (@Andyparackal) May 1, 2024

And the CEO is an NFT Bro who tried to scrub that fact from the Internet...

