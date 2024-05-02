New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All of the PC keybindings and button inputs for Gray Zone Warfare including chat.
Sam Chandler
Gray Zone Warfare has released into early access and has so far garnered widespread attention from tactical FPS fans. For those that are jumping in to experience the intense PvEvP action, learning the PC keybindings is going to be incredibly important, especially if you want to chat with other players to strategize your movements. Here are all of the inputs for PC.

PC keybindings – Gray Zone Warfare

As a military shooter, Gray Zone Warfare has a lot of critical button inputs for PC. Players will need to manually adjust various sights and zeroing elements on their weaponry in order to be effective in combat. Additionally, communicating with your allies is important, so make sure you know how to use the chat function.

Interaction
Select Previous Interaction Mouse Wheel Up
Select Next Interaction Mouse Wheel Down
Execute Interaction F
Chat Z
Movement
Move Forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Sneak Left Ctrl
Sprint Left Shift
Crouch C
Prone X
Dynamic Crouch Go Down Left Ctrl + Mouse Wheel Down
Dynamic Crouch Go Up Left Ctrl + Mouse Wheel Up
Lean Left Q
Lean Right E
Jump Space Bar
Weapon
Attack Left Mouse Button
Reload R
Aim Right Mouse Button
Check Chamber Left Shift + V
Check Weapon Left Alt + V
Check Ammo V
Switch Firing Mode B
Check Firing Mode Left Alt + B
Reticle Next Left Alt + Mouse Wheel Up
Reticle Previous Left Alt + Mouse Wheel Down
Zeroing Next Range Page Up
Zeroing Previous Range Page Down
Scope Zoom Increase Mouse Wheel Up
Scope Zoom Decrease Mouse Wheel Down
Hold Breath Left Alt
Character
Equip Main Weapon 1
Equip Pistol 2
Equip Melee 3
Look Around Middle Mouse Button
Quick Equip Grenade G
Quick Healing H
Quick Consume Provision P
Stop Action Right Mouse Button
Quick Access Menu
Open 4
Open Grenade Category G
Open Medicine Category H
Open Provisions Category P
Select Grenade Category G
Select Medicine Category H
Select Provisions Category P
Use Selected Item F
Close Right Mouse Button / Esc
Select Next Item Mouse Wheel Down
Select Previous Item Mouse Wheel Up

Those are all of the PC keybindings for Gray Zone Warfare. Remember you change the buttons to anything else you would prefer and even alter the input method. Take a look at our Gray Zone Warfare page for more information.

