PC keybindings - Gray Zone Warfare All of the PC keybindings and button inputs for Gray Zone Warfare including chat.

Gray Zone Warfare has released into early access and has so far garnered widespread attention from tactical FPS fans. For those that are jumping in to experience the intense PvEvP action, learning the PC keybindings is going to be incredibly important, especially if you want to chat with other players to strategize your movements. Here are all of the inputs for PC.

PC keybindings – Gray Zone Warfare

As a military shooter, Gray Zone Warfare has a lot of critical button inputs for PC. Players will need to manually adjust various sights and zeroing elements on their weaponry in order to be effective in combat. Additionally, communicating with your allies is important, so make sure you know how to use the chat function.

Gray Zone Warfare Action PC Interaction Select Previous Interaction Mouse Wheel Up Select Next Interaction Mouse Wheel Down Execute Interaction F Chat Z Movement Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Sneak Left Ctrl Sprint Left Shift Crouch C Prone X Dynamic Crouch Go Down Left Ctrl + Mouse Wheel Down Dynamic Crouch Go Up Left Ctrl + Mouse Wheel Up Lean Left Q Lean Right E Jump Space Bar Weapon Attack Left Mouse Button Reload R Aim Right Mouse Button Check Chamber Left Shift + V Check Weapon Left Alt + V Check Ammo V Switch Firing Mode B Check Firing Mode Left Alt + B Reticle Next Left Alt + Mouse Wheel Up Reticle Previous Left Alt + Mouse Wheel Down Zeroing Next Range Page Up Zeroing Previous Range Page Down Scope Zoom Increase Mouse Wheel Up Scope Zoom Decrease Mouse Wheel Down Hold Breath Left Alt Character Equip Main Weapon 1 Equip Pistol 2 Equip Melee 3 Look Around Middle Mouse Button Quick Equip Grenade G Quick Healing H Quick Consume Provision P Stop Action Right Mouse Button Quick Access Menu Open 4 Open Grenade Category G Open Medicine Category H Open Provisions Category P Select Grenade Category G Select Medicine Category H Select Provisions Category P Use Selected Item F Close Right Mouse Button / Esc Select Next Item Mouse Wheel Down Select Previous Item Mouse Wheel Up

Those are all of the PC keybindings for Gray Zone Warfare. Remember you change the buttons to anything else you would prefer and even alter the input method. Take a look at our Gray Zone Warfare page for more information.