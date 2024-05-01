GameScent CEO on AI, safety & themed scent bundles CEO Dean Finnegan talks about how the current GameScent package is only the beginning.

A few weeks ago, Shacknews reviewed the AI-powered GameScent device. It proved far more impressive than its initial premise may have suggested, offering a unique new way to experience video games. However, it wasn't without its downsides, namely that the number of available scents felt limited. Fortunately, GameScent CEO Dean Finnegan assured Shacknews that more scents are on the way.

"That was always part of the road map," Finnegan told Shacknews. "Although we're launching with universal scents and just generally cover the environments and events in as many games as possible with those initial six [scent cartridges], there will be custom packs for individual games."

Finnegan dives into the creation of GameScent (and upcoming sister product MovieScent) and how it works, describing the usage of AI software and the associated mobile phone app and how they're able to pump out scents that match what's happening on-screen. While our review went into the six scent cartridges that came packed in, Finnegan discusses the plan to create game-themed packages, starting with games like Fallout and expanding to other titles in the future. He even notes that there's potential in genre packs, such as a package that focuses mainly on horror games.

Finnegan is no stranger to innovation or to startup businesses, having previously served as CEO of Silicon Valley startup companies like SimplySmart Home and MDI, and he expresses utmost confidence in the GameScent's capabilities. It'll be interesting to see how the company grows from here with new scent cartridges. Those interested in getting in on the action can pick up their own GameScent for $179.99 USD. For more interviews like this, check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.