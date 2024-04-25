New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 128

Watch us react to the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and discuss this week's entertainment news on PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday! Pop! Goes the Culture! is airing a couple hours earlier to accommodate for Shacknews' earnings coverage later today. Join Donovan and Greg to discuss the latest news in entertainment!

Episode 128 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Once our news stories are wrapped up, we'll be reacting to the latest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. Let us know what you think of the trailer and stick around for my review of the new movie Abigail!

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Grab those rings! It's time for Episode 128 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

