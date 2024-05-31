How to do the Mineru Duplicate Item Glitch in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom version 1.2.1 This guide will provide you with all the information needed to execute an easy item dupe glitch in Zelda: TOTK.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for nearly a year, and players are still finding new ways to enjoy the late game experience with some glitches. One interesting new glitch that works in version 1.2.1 is a duplicate item glitch that is pretty easy to execute.

Some mild spoilers ahead for folks who have not beat the game.

Item Duplication glitch for version 1.2.1

The item duplication glitch for version 1.2.1 of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires two elements: the fifth sage, Mineru, and at least one Memory. Take a look at our Dragon’s Tears quest guide for a look at where to find the memories. This glitch will duplicate the four items you are holding, meaning if you are holding four diamonds, you will create four more diamonds out of thin air.

This glitch only works if you have 19 or fewer of the duplicate item in your inventory. Once you hit 20, the trick stops working. To circumvent this limit, place excess items in a clogged Zonai Device Dispenser as the game does not consider those to be a part of your inventory. You can clog a dispenser by jamming a couple of fans up its chute.

As for the following steps, they’re broken down into seven main steps, each with a few sub-steps. There is essentially no complex button pressing or tight timing, with the only restriction being you must have access to the fifth sage.

Step 1

Pause the game by pressing the + button. Navigate to the Key Items Submenu using L and R buttons. Select Mineru on the top right of the menu. Select Summon Mineru. Unpause the game by pressing the + button. Mount Mineru by pressing the A button while next to her.

Step 2

Pause the game by pressing the + button. In the Key Items Submenu, select Mineru again pressing the A button. Select Dismiss.

Step 3

Without unpausing the game, press the - button. Navigate to the Adventure Log using L and R buttons. Scroll down to Memories. Play any memory (you can spam the X button to trigger the Skip scene + button appearing).

Step 4

Without unpausing the game, press the + button. Navigate to the Materials submenu using L and R buttons. Select the item you want to duplicate (a maximum of four can be selected).

Step 5

Without unpausing the game, press the - button. Navigate to the Adventure Log using L and R buttons. Play another memory (you can spam the X button to trigger the Skip scene + button appearing). Unpause the game by pressing the + button until you are back in the game.

Step 6

Link will appear back in the overworld not holding anything. Hold the R button to prepare to throw your melee weapon. While holding the R button, hit up on the D-Pad and select the item you previously chose to duplicate. Throw every last item you have in inventory until the quick menu shows a negative number (four is the maximum number in this case).

Step 7

Pause the game by pressing the + button. Navigate to the Materials submenu using L and R buttons Select one additional item (not the one you are duplicating) to hold. Unpause the game by pressing the + button. Drop the items you are holding by pressing the A button.

You should now have the amount of items you wanted to duplicate plus however many you chose to hold in Step 4 (a maximum of four items can be duplicated using this method). It can be worth storing any additional items in a dispenser, as duplicating the items requires you to throw items until you hit negative numbers: the more you're holding, the more you need to throw, the longer it takes.

This item duplication glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom version 1.2.1 is far easier to perform than others that have come and gone before it. For those that are perhaps struggling to fully upgrade their gear, this could be a useful trick to jump over some of the grind and get back to enjoying this vast world. Take a look at our Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide for more help.