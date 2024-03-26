How to wait & pass time - Dragon's Dogma 2 Some things happen in Dragon's Dogma 2 at certain times of day, so instead of standing still, you can wait and pass time.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a living and breathing world with time’s passage affecting different things. Sometimes a quest might require you to do something at a specific time of day or you might want to go out hunting at a certain time. In these moments, it’s worth knowing how to wait and pass time so you don’t miss out.

How to wait & pass time

Waiting or passing time in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be done by sitting on any bench or by making camp. Once you sit down on a bench, you will be given the option to doze off. This will progress time until the next major point in the day (if it’s daytime, it will shift to night, and vice versa). Keep in mind you won’t be able to specify the precise hour.

You can doze off on benches to pass time. You can also sleep at inns, rest at camps, and fall asleep in oxcarts.

Source: Shacknews

This form of waiting can make it difficult to get the exact timing right. For instance, waiting on a bench could require you to doze off a couple of times before an oxcart is ready. Alternatively, you can use the “Await Oxcart” sign near the oxcart station. This will fast-forward time to when the next oxcart is available.

The other method is to make camp and choose when you want to wake up: morning or night. Pick the time that makes most sense for what you’re trying to do. Keep in mind that you might be attacked while camping, so clear out the surrounding area before you set up.

How the passage of time works

Accidentally destroyed a bridge? It will repair after some time has passed.

Source: Capcom

One of the most important things to know about Dragon’s Dogma 2 is that the passage of time affects many things in the world. Some quests are time-sensitive, some animals or monsters appear at specific times, food will rot over time, while resources points will replenish and structures (like bridges) will be fixed.

If you have a quest that is time-sensitive, waiting too long to complete it can have dramatic effects on your character and the relationships. It’s best to try and complete any time-sensitive quests first, as you never know what could happen if you fail to complete something you promised you would do.

Though you can’t pass time hour-by-hour like you can in some other RPGs, it’s still possible to wait in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This is useful when it comes time to take an oxcart trip or even hunt specific animals. Just remember that those time-sensitive quests will be ticking away while you’re waiting! Read over our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page while you’re dozing off on that bench.