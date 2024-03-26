How to increase carry capacity - Dragon's Dogma 2 Carry more items and gear by increasing your carry capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Carry capacity is one stat in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that can definitely weigh you down. There’s so much to pick up that you’re probably going to be overencumbered a whole lot of the time. While it won’t increase it much, there is a way to permanently increase your carry capacity.

How to increase carry capacity

Use Golden Trove Beetles to increase your carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This gold-color beetle will permanently increase your carry capacity by 0.15kg, which isn’t much, but it starts to go up quickly as you find more and more of these little insects.

Golden Trove Beetles can be eaten to increase your carry capacity.

Unfortunately, no matter how many bugs you chow down, chances are you’re going to be almost always be in the average-to-heavy parameters. To help alleviate some of your burden, remember to offload your gear onto your pawns. Any loose bits and pieces you don’t instantly need can be safely stored on your main pawn.

It’s also a good idea to stop by an inn whenever you spot on. You can store your excess items at any inn, and everything you store is saved across all inns. So if you deposit some ore at one inn, you’ll be able to collect it at another.

Where to find Golden Trove Beetles

You can find Golden Trove Beetles on trees. Your pawns might pick them for you!

Golden Trove Beetles are typically found on the side of trees in the forest. In the early hours of the game, you’ll be spending a lot of time walking between settlements and caves. During these walks, take a moment to run through the trees and try to spy any glowing bugs. I probably found about 10 in the first few hours, and I was only casually looking around.

Increasing your carry capacity will take a bit of time in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This stat can be leveled up manually by finding and eating Golden Trove Beetles, but you’ll need to eat about seven of them to be able to carry one more kilogram of goods (about 2.2 pounds). Throw anything you don’t need into your pawn’s pockets or store it at an inn. Read over our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more help understanding this dense world.