How to parry - Dragon's Dogma 2 Don't just block enemy attacks in Dragon's Dogma 2, deflect them with a well-timed parry.

Chances are if you’re using a sword and shield, you’re going to want to learn how to parry, especially in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Parrying will let you completely nullify an enemy’s attack and will leave them open for your own outpouring of damage. The only trouble will be unlocking the ability to parry and then practicing it.

How to parry

Fighters will need the Deflect Core Skill in order to parry.

Source: Shacknews

Parrying in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is tied to a Vocation’s Core Skills. For example, the Fighter must have the Deflect skill unlocked before it is able to parry, even though it has a shield and can block. Once Deflect is purchased, parrying is rather straightforward though the timing can prove to be the main challenge.

To parry, press the block button right before an enemy attack hits you. If you’ve timed it correctly, your character will not only block the attack but will send the enemy staggering backwards. This leaves this open to a follow-up attack that will use less stamina.

A successful parry will also be telegraphed with a distinct sound, an explosion-like visual cue, and a bit of slow motion. Your shield may glow or they may be bright sparks that fly off from it.

A successful parry will show spark effects.

The shield will swing out as the enemy staggers. This will be in slow motion.

The risk of parrying is obviously in miss timing it. Should you miss the window and not raise your shield soon enough, you will get hit. However, it’s worth trying to parry given how much stamina is absorbed when blocking, which eventually knocks you off-balance and leaves you susceptible to follow-up attacks.

Parrying in Dragon's Dogma 2 will take a bit of practice. It's a good idea to unlock any deflect skills as soon as possible and start working on this skill at the start of the game so you're fully prepared for the tougher enemies later on.