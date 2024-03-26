New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to parry - Dragon's Dogma 2

Don't just block enemy attacks in Dragon's Dogma 2, deflect them with a well-timed parry.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

Chances are if you’re using a sword and shield, you’re going to want to learn how to parry, especially in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Parrying will let you completely nullify an enemy’s attack and will leave them open for your own outpouring of damage. The only trouble will be unlocking the ability to parry and then practicing it.

How to parry

The Deflect Core Skill showing how to parry
Fighters will need the Deflect Core Skill in order to parry.
Source: Shacknews

Parrying in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is tied to a Vocation’s Core Skills. For example, the Fighter must have the Deflect skill unlocked before it is able to parry, even though it has a shield and can block. Once Deflect is purchased, parrying is rather straightforward though the timing can prove to be the main challenge.

To parry, press the block button right before an enemy attack hits you. If you’ve timed it correctly, your character will not only block the attack but will send the enemy staggering backwards. This leaves this open to a follow-up attack that will use less stamina.

A successful parry will also be telegraphed with a distinct sound, an explosion-like visual cue, and a bit of slow motion. Your shield may glow or they may be bright sparks that fly off from it.

A successful parry showing the sparks
A successful parry will show spark effects.
Source: Shacknews
A successful parry showing shield movement and enemy stagger
The shield will swing out as the enemy staggers. This will be in slow motion.
Source: Shacknews

The risk of parrying is obviously in miss timing it. Should you miss the window and not raise your shield soon enough, you will get hit. However, it’s worth trying to parry given how much stamina is absorbed when blocking, which eventually knocks you off-balance and leaves you susceptible to follow-up attacks.

Parrying in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will take a bit of practice. It’s a good idea to unlock any deflect skills as soon as possible and start working on this skill at the start of the game so you’re fully prepared for the tougher enemies later on. Swing by our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more help with all the various systems in the game.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola