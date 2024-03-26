How to escape jail & where to find your stuff - Dragon's Dogma 2 Found yourself in jail and all your stuff is gone? Here's how to get out and where to get your gear.

Escaping jail (or gaol) in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is easy, but the moment that might give you pause is trying to find your stuff. Most games stash your gear in a nearby chest or make your pay to have it return to you. It’s a little bit different in Dragon’s Dogma 2, though.

How to escape jail

You can either bribe your way out of jail or use a key.

Source: Shacknews

There are a couple of ways to escape jail (or gaol) in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Firstly, you can bribe your way out for 10,000 gold. This is obviously a fair hit to the wallet early on in the game but it might be your only option. If you think you’re going somewhere restricted, ensure you’ve got enough to bribe your way out of a tough situation.

The second way to get out of gaol is to use a Makeshift Gaol Key or the sturdy Gaol Key given to you by Captain Brant during the quest, The Caged Magistrate. Just keep in mind that you’ll still be inside the dungeon, so if you’re caught, you’ll get thrown back in.

Where to find your missing gear

Once you step out the doors of the jail, all your gear will be added to your inventory.

Source: Shacknews

After you escape jail, your next task will be getting your missing gear. The good news is that to get your stuff back, simply walk outside of the jail and it will automatically be added into your inventory. As you exit through the doors, items will start dropping into your inventory. Keep in mind you’ll need to equip everything again and you may become overencumbered (especially if you’ve got a few of the jail clothing items on you).

It’s not unusual to find yourself in jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially if you’re wondering around restricted areas looking for treasure or trying to complete a quest. Once you do find yourself locked up, escaping jail and collecting your gear will be a top priority. Be sure to read over our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more information to help you on your travels.