How to cure debilitations - Dragon's Dogma 2 Whenever you suffer a debilitation, you don't need to wait for it to be over as you can cure it early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Debilitations are one of the more subtle, yet powerful, attacks in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While they technically won’t do any damage while on you, they allow various attacks to do far more damage to you. For instance, being drenched won’t damage you, but it will make you far more susceptible to lightning damage. The trick here is either avoiding that type of damage, or more realistically, curing the debilitation.

How to cure debilitations

Debilitations can be cured by consuming certain remedies, powders, and other drinks in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Debilitations are temporary status effects that can help you but are mainly used to denote potential negative effects. As an example, the tarred debilitation is when someone throws oil on you. While this doesn’t deal damage, it does make you more likely to fall over or at worse, will cause you to take dramatically more fire damage if you’re ignited.

You can craft consumables that cure debilitations.

To cure debilitations, you will need to consume a remedy designed to combat it. So for the tarred debilitation, you should drink a Wicking Remedy. This is made by combining two cinnamon bark ingredients and has the unique effect of “removing excess oils on the skin.” Drinking this will immediately remove the tarred debilitation.

As you adventure through Dragon’s Dogma 2, make sure you’re combining new ingredients to discover new curatives. You never know when you’ll create something that will let you instantly cure a debilitation, which could save you from considerable damage or even death. Check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 page for more help.