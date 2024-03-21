How to buy a house - Dragon's Dogma 2 Here's how you can buy a home in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sprawling RPG with plenty to see and do. During your adventure, you’ll likely want a place to call your own. Luckily, you’re able to do so fairly early in the game. Here’s how you can buy a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get a house

You can find Mildred in the eastern region of Vernsworth.

There is a house that you can purchase in Vernworth after completing the quest titled “A Place to Call Home.” To start this quest, speak with Mildred in east Vernworth. She’s got red hair and is standing outside of a home. She’ll ask you to look after her house for a week while she goes on vacation. You’ll be able to rest in her bed and use her storage during this time.

After seven in-game days, Mildred will return and explain that she’s decided to permanently move to a new location, and then offer to sell you the house for 20,000 gold. Pay the fee and the house is yours. It’ll be marked on your Vernworth map.

If you’re hard-pressed to get a house, you could rest over and over again to quickly pass the seven days. However, we’d recommend you don’t do that as Dragon Dogma 2’s passage of time mechanic will cause food items in your inventory to perish, and could result in the failure of time-sensitive quests.

Owning a house will save you from spending gold at inns when you want to restore your health. NPCs that you have a high affinity with will also stop by and leave gifts at your door. We’re currently unaware if there are other houses that can be purchased in the game.

Now that you're a homeowner in Dragon's Dogma 2, you can establish your base of operations.