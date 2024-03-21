New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to buy a house - Dragon's Dogma 2

Here's how you can buy a home in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sprawling RPG with plenty to see and do. During your adventure, you’ll likely want a place to call your own. Luckily, you’re able to do so fairly early in the game. Here’s how you can buy a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get a house

The map location of Mildred's home in Dragon's Dogma 2.
You can find Mildred in the eastern region of Vernsworth.

There is a house that you can purchase in Vernworth after completing the quest titled “A Place to Call Home.” To start this quest, speak with Mildred in east Vernworth. She’s got red hair and is standing outside of a home. She’ll ask you to look after her house for a week while she goes on vacation. You’ll be able to rest in her bed and use her storage during this time.

After seven in-game days, Mildred will return and explain that she’s decided to permanently move to a new location, and then offer to sell you the house for 20,000 gold. Pay the fee and the house is yours. It’ll be marked on your Vernworth map.

If you’re hard-pressed to get a house, you could rest over and over again to quickly pass the seven days. However, we’d recommend you don’t do that as Dragon Dogma 2’s passage of time mechanic will cause food items in your inventory to perish, and could result in the failure of time-sensitive quests.

Mildred offers to sell the character her home for 20,000 gold.
After seven days, Mildred will offer to sell you the home for 20,000 gold.

Owning a house will save you from spending gold at inns when you want to restore your health. NPCs that you have a high affinity with will also stop by and leave gifts at your door. We’re currently unaware if there are other houses that can be purchased in the game.

Now that you’re a homeowner in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can establish your base of operations. For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, Shacknews has everything you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

