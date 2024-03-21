How to change Vocation - Dragon's Dogma 2 Change the Vocation of the Arisen and your Main Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows you to customize the playstyle of your Arisen and your Main Pawn through Vocations, which are essentially Classes. You have to select a Vocation when creating your character but you aren’t locked into that choice. Dragon’s Dogma 2 lets you change your Vocation whenever you like, and we can show you how.

How to change Vocation

To change your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll need to visit a Vocation Guild. They can be found in most major villages and towns and are indicated by a symbol of two blades facing opposite directions. Speak to the person behind the counter and select the “Change Vocation” dialogue option. This will bring up a status screen for the Arisen and your Main Pawn.

The available Vocations will be listed under the “Vocations” tab. You’ll need to spend Dcp (Discipline Points) to unlock them, which is earned through defeating foes and completing quests. Select an owned Vocation to swap to it.

Vernsworth is home to one of many Vocation Guilds in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Your active Vocation will determine the armor and weapons that you can equip. It also determines the Augments that you can unlock. However, all owned Augments can be equipped to the Arisen regardless of the active Vocation, so you’re incentivized to change Vocations and unlock their exclusive Augments to build the ultimate character.

That’s how you can change your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s a pretty straightforward process and is key to unlocking some of the game’s unique features. For all your Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, stick with Shacknews.