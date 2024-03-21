New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to change Vocation - Dragon's Dogma 2

Change the Vocation of the Arisen and your Main Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
1

Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows you to customize the playstyle of your Arisen and your Main Pawn through Vocations, which are essentially Classes. You have to select a Vocation when creating your character but you aren’t locked into that choice. Dragon’s Dogma 2 lets you change your Vocation whenever you like, and we can show you how.

How to change Vocation

The Vocation Guild menu screen.

To change your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll need to visit a Vocation Guild. They can be found in most major villages and towns and are indicated by a symbol of two blades facing opposite directions. Speak to the person behind the counter and select the “Change Vocation” dialogue option. This will bring up a status screen for the Arisen and your Main Pawn.

The available Vocations will be listed under the “Vocations” tab. You’ll need to spend Dcp (Discipline Points) to unlock them, which is earned through defeating foes and completing quests. Select an owned Vocation to swap to it.

The Vernsworth Vocation Guild on the map.
Vernsworth is home to one of many Vocation Guilds in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Your active Vocation will determine the armor and weapons that you can equip. It also determines the Augments that you can unlock. However, all owned Augments can be equipped to the Arisen regardless of the active Vocation, so you’re incentivized to change Vocations and unlock their exclusive Augments to build the ultimate character.

That’s how you can change your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s a pretty straightforward process and is key to unlocking some of the game’s unique features. For all your Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

