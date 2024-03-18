Evening Reading - March 18, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Did you enjoy your sudoku yesterday? Well today we get to enjoy another!

Mark from Cracking the Cryptic is on Numberphile!

I love this channel.

Digital Foundry checks out Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter

I definitely prefer this style of Ghost Recon games.

LockPickingLawyer is back at it again

The unpickable Matlock.

Unsolved maths problem

It's wild that there are ideas we come up with that have no solution.

5 weird facts about the Nintendo 64

Best console ever.

Bomberman Hero was so good

I never managed to finish it as a kid.

Revisiting the OG Xbox Live

Xbox Live was phenomenal.

I think I need to softmod my Xbox and upgrade the HDD

Time to learn about mods, soldering, and more!

