Where to find Devastators - Helldivers 2 Track down and defeat one of the most terrifying units in the Automaton army in Helldivers 2.

Devastators are tough, reasonably well-armored machines fighting for the Automatons in Helldivers 2. Any Helldiver worth their salt will want to know what they look like and where to find them, especially if they’ve got a personal order to thin their numbers. Take a look at what a Devastator looks like below.

What are Devastators & where to find them

Devastators are one of the medium units in the Automaton army. They usually stand a bit taller than your Helldiver and can be easily spotted by their semicircular adornment attached to their back. This metal curving highlight sort of looks like a halo.

Note the halo-like metal on the back of the standard Devastator unit.

Source: Shacknews

As for their weaponry, they typically only have one attached to their right arm. However, they do come in a couple of different styles including the Heavy and Rocket variants. The Heavy stomps around with a shield while the Rocket has – surprise, surprise – rockets! Note that the variants don’t appear to have the same curving metal attachment enshrining the head.

Finding Devastators is going to be much easier on tougher difficulty levels. On lower levels, you’re more likely going to run into the Raiders and Marauders being protected by Scout Striders. On level 6, I landed in and was immediately swarmed by several Devastators, which should make it easy for you to complete any personal orders you might need.

Devastators are one of the many armored units in the Automaton army. While they aren’t as dangerous as the Hulks, they can still catch you off-guard, especially if you’re not paying attention. Be sure to check out our Helldivers 2 page while you thin out the Devastators, we’ve got information on tracking the many other opponents of democracy.