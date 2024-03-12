Evening Reading - March 12, 2024

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. It’s been a good one full of features and news as we move into the mid-point of March, but we’re about to hit the really good part, full of much-anticipated games and the coverage on all of them. Stay tuned for that. In the meantime, it’s time to wind down the day of posting with another Evening Reading. Please enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- South Africa reserve coming to Call of the Wild: The Angler
- Giant Skull is a new studio from former Star Wars Jedi series director
- Cult of the Lamb is being adapted to a graphic novel
- emptyvessel is a new studio from id Software, Naughty Dog, and Activision veterans
- Marvel Snap March 12, 2024 patch notes add custom borders and graveyard feature
- Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.102 notes make Charger heads more receptive to anti-tank
- Payday 3 developer Starbreeze ousts CEO Tobias Sjogren
- Akuma's Street Fighter 6 appearance teased in latest trailer
- System Shock remake comes to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S in May 2024
- Penny's Big Breakaway v1.2 patch notes add 60fps on Switch
- Apple will begin allowing iOS app downloads directly from websites in Europe
- Contra: Operation Galuga review: Welcome back to the jungle
- Rise of the Ronin unleashes Team Ninja's trademark combat onto a beautiful open world
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Fixed camera RE2 remake!
RESIDENT EVIL 2 REMAKE Fixed Camera Mod— RESIDENCE of EVIL (@ROEnetwork) March 12, 2024
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/ttQsxCleNu#ResidentEvil2 #RE2Remake #RE2 pic.twitter.com/ZrgWY0GPJx
Just like the olden days, but new.
LordKnight dropping the facts
Guilty gear Tekken— bc | Lord Knight 🐎☁ (@LordKnightBB) March 12, 2024
🤝
Knowledge
Checks
It’s true though. That’s why you gotta train and get all sorts of experience!
Speaking of training
March 12, 2024
He’s done all the training. Now he’s just going to pummel you to smithereens.
That damn Eye
Good morning to everyone except The Eye Boss Blind in #Balatro.— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) March 12, 2024
Bad morning to The Eye Boss Blind in Balatro. Bad morning, I say. pic.twitter.com/qUeVlEftuZ
The Eye might be the nastiest Boss Blind in Balatro. Absolutely wrecked one of my runs on Indie-licious and many more off stream.
An oldie but goodie
https://t.co/m2B7nT4lSO pic.twitter.com/uSPMHKWe8O— KhanOfHoops (@KhanOfHoops) March 12, 2024
If all TikTok vids were as good as this one, they could absolutely stay.
Bowling trick shots
Some of the greatest bowling trickshots ever pic.twitter.com/EdHh2zMiWn— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 11, 2024
Pretty amazing what folks can do with bowling balls. This is billiards-level fun.
Ocelot has a message for you
no time for new comic tonight, have this pic.twitter.com/lfxzj8TtHY— maddie ★ マディ 🔜PAXEast (@othatsraspberry) March 12, 2024
And don’t you forget it, Shackers.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine March 12, 2024. Thank you for stopping by and supporting our coverage.
