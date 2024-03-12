New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 12, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. It’s been a good one full of features and news as we move into the mid-point of March, but we’re about to hit the really good part, full of much-anticipated games and the coverage on all of them. Stay tuned for that. In the meantime, it’s time to wind down the day of posting with another Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Fixed camera RE2 remake!

Just like the olden days, but new.

LordKnight dropping the facts

It’s true though. That’s why you gotta train and get all sorts of experience!

Speaking of training

He’s done all the training. Now he’s just going to pummel you to smithereens.

That damn Eye

The Eye might be the nastiest Boss Blind in Balatro. Absolutely wrecked one of my runs on Indie-licious and many more off stream.

An oldie but goodie

If all TikTok vids were as good as this one, they could absolutely stay.

Bowling trick shots

Pretty amazing what folks can do with bowling balls. This is billiards-level fun.

Ocelot has a message for you

And don’t you forget it, Shackers.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine March 12, 2024. Thank you for stopping by and supporting our coverage. If you’d like to support us further, then don’t forget about Shacknews Mercury. For a dollar a month, you can support the website and help us keep things running. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Bubbletron. It’s our new Shacknews game where you take a randomized daily set of prompts and assemble your next trillion dollar idea!

Bubbletron values an idea for a Translucent Plastic Ball Bearing Factory Teleporter at $320,314,960,000
This is just a fancy way of saying I want a see-through Rube Goldberg machine that moves marbles from one side to the other. For reasons. What's your trillion dollar idea?
Source: Bubbletron

Have a good night, Shackers. We’ll catch you tomorrow with even more news and coverage for your daily gaming fun.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

