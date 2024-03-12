Evening Reading - March 12, 2024

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. It’s been a good one full of features and news as we move into the mid-point of March, but we’re about to hit the really good part, full of much-anticipated games and the coverage on all of them. Stay tuned for that. In the meantime, it’s time to wind down the day of posting with another Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

Fixed camera RE2 remake!

Just like the olden days, but new.

LordKnight dropping the facts

Guilty gear Tekken



It’s true though. That’s why you gotta train and get all sorts of experience!

Speaking of training

He’s done all the training. Now he’s just going to pummel you to smithereens.

That damn Eye

Good morning to everyone except The Eye Boss Blind in #Balatro.



Bad morning to The Eye Boss Blind in Balatro. Bad morning, I say. pic.twitter.com/qUeVlEftuZ — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) March 12, 2024

The Eye might be the nastiest Boss Blind in Balatro. Absolutely wrecked one of my runs on Indie-licious and many more off stream.

An oldie but goodie

If all TikTok vids were as good as this one, they could absolutely stay.

Bowling trick shots

Some of the greatest bowling trickshots ever pic.twitter.com/EdHh2zMiWn — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 11, 2024

Pretty amazing what folks can do with bowling balls. This is billiards-level fun.

Ocelot has a message for you

no time for new comic tonight, have this pic.twitter.com/lfxzj8TtHY — maddie ★ マディ 🔜PAXEast (@othatsraspberry) March 12, 2024

And don’t you forget it, Shackers.

That's your Evening Reading for this fine March 12, 2024.

This is just a fancy way of saying I want a see-through Rube Goldberg machine that moves marbles from one side to the other. For reasons. What's your trillion dollar idea?

Have a good night, Shackers. We’ll catch you tomorrow with even more news and coverage for your daily gaming fun.