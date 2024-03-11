How to earn Accolades – Fortnite Accolades are a great way to get XP in Fortnite, but what they are and how to earn them isn't immediately clear.

As Fortnite continues to grow and expand, new players will enter into the fray and wonder what certain things are, like the Accolades system. Those who have been kicking around in the game for a while might already be familiar, but sometimes it’s worth revisiting the basics, as leveling up and earning XP never goes out of style.

Accolades: What are they & how to earn them

Accolades are in-match awards in Fortnite you earn as you complete specific tasks. These tasks are things you’ll typically do naturally as you play, like eliminating other players, searching ammo boxes, destroying supply drones, dealing damage with specific weapons, and so much more.

You’ll know you unlocked an Accolade when an icon appears at the top of your screen. It will tell you the name of the Accolade, what you needed to do to unlock it, and how much XP it will earn. Other than the XP they reward, you’ll also likely need to unlock them in order to progress through the various Milestone Quests.

At the end of a match, Fortnite will tell you which Accolades and Medals you unlock during the match. Unfortunately, this is the only place you can see them, as there doesn’t appear to be a way to check what they are in other areas of the game.

Now that you know what Accolades are and how to earn them, you should hopefully be able to focus on unlocking the ones you need to complete quests and earn XP. Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for our ongoing coverage of Epic Games’ smash hit.