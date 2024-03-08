Evening Reading - March 8, 2024

Hello, Shacknews. It's been another busy week, but we're ready to head into the weekend… one where we lose an hour of sleep. Hooray for DST, I guess. Let's end this week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

We wanted to share a Roadmap with some features that our team plans to add to #TheOutlastTrials!



- Toxic Shock will be our first Limited-Time event for all 1.0 players to experience followed by another Classified Event, stay tuned for more info and teasers.

- Season 1 will be a… pic.twitter.com/gERENNjRbW — Red Barrels (@TheRedBarrels) March 9, 2024

The Outlast Trials has laid out its 2024 roadmap.

Reigns: Beyond is preparing to make the leap to PC and Nintendo Switch from Apple Arcade.

Overwatch 2 and Porsche is not something I had on my bingo card.

And in card gaming news, Fallout has come to Magic: The Gathering.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Remembering Akira Toriyama

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 community pays tribute and respects to Akira Toriyama. Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZGPQNBm1I — SLO (@SLOplays) March 8, 2024

Thank you, Akira Toriyama.



For inspiring us with your creativity, your strength, and your legacy. pic.twitter.com/8ptEd7Obga — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 8, 2024

Rest in peace to the manga legend Akira Toriyama. The artistry and monumental impact of Dragon Ball will live on in the hearts of fans and creators for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/RyoItD3506 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) March 8, 2024

We were extremely saddened to hear of the tragic passing of the legend, Akira Toriyama. The impact of his work on our team, and animation as a whole, is incalculable and we will be forever thankful for how his artistry has shaped us. pic.twitter.com/doz6cuEBQ7 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) March 8, 2024

RIP to Akira Toriyama. You've impacted more lives than you'd ever imagine 💜 pic.twitter.com/U5A9nPDVyn — NZXT (@NZXT) March 8, 2024

We would like to express our deepest condolences on the news of Akira Toriyama-sensei’s passing.



Among many of his unforgettable achievements, “SAND LAND” would not have been possible without him.

May he rest in peace. — SAND LAND (@sandlandgame) March 8, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Akira Toriyama. His art and timeless stories had a significant impact in the manga industry and will forever be an inspiration to people around the world.



Thank you, Sensei. — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 8, 2024

Nothing but the Hotfix Checking in on Frost Fatales

The women of Frame Fatales are continuing to speedrun all week to raise money for the National Women's Law Center. They're nearly at $100,000! We'll check in on their final total this weekend.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about user interface in relation to button mapping.

This week in Chucknews

Charles Barkley continues to try and grasp this whole social media thing.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Kazuchika Okada has joined AEW and he's thrown his lot in with the Young Bucks.

Tonight in video game music

It has been way too long since we've had anything from Mariachi Entertainment System.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!