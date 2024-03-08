New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 8, 2024

Come reflect on the passing of Akira Toriyama with the rest of us.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews. It's been another busy week, but we're ready to head into the weekend… one where we lose an hour of sleep. Hooray for DST, I guess. Let's end this week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

The Outlast Trials has laid out its 2024 roadmap.

Reigns: Beyond is preparing to make the leap to PC and Nintendo Switch from Apple Arcade.

Overwatch 2 and Porsche is not something I had on my bingo card.

And in card gaming news, Fallout has come to Magic: The Gathering.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Remembering Akira Toriyama

Nothing but the Hotfix Checking in on Frost Fatales

The women of Frame Fatales are continuing to speedrun all week to raise money for the National Women's Law Center. They're nearly at $100,000! We'll check in on their final total this weekend.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about user interface in relation to button mapping.

This week in Chucknews

Charles Barkley continues to try and grasp this whole social media thing.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Kazuchika Okada has joined AEW and he's thrown his lot in with the Young Bucks.

Tonight in video game music

It has been way too long since we've had anything from Mariachi Entertainment System.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

