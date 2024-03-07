New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 7, 2024

It's nighttime in American, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cyberjunk 2024

Here's a video produced by Tesla that doesn't make Cybertruck look like a giant waste of money. Just to be "fair and balanced."

Crazy Tears of the Kingdom Builds

I need to get back into the game.

I really need to get back into the game.

Suddenly Kirby Memes

Kirby is best.

Kirby is bread.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Kirby files taxes.

Cervesa Cristal memes for your enjoyment

That's one doomed beverage!

Cervesa Cristal is not a secret to everyone.

Cervesa Cristal is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Cervesa Cristal in Mute City? In this economy?

There is no Zuul, only Cervesa Cristal!

Modern Seinfeld: The Accidental Like

This will be less of a problem when the next awful Twitter update ships.

Wild Kingdom

That's one cute doggy!

That's one wolf-corgi!

A heckuva awoo!

An assortment of interesting Internet videos

Oh my car!

A snow storm is a terrible thing to waste.

Dune 2 fans are something else.

MKBHD may have killed Fisker.

Some sweet tunes for your earholes

This single from Teens in Trouble has been on repeat for a few weeks over here.

What can't Hootie do?

Just a few more memes for the road

Avocado, Solo!

Remember when Mario Wonder released 50 years ago?

The one time we can be certain that Sephiroth did not do it.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 7, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

