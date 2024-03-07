Evening Reading - March 7, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

That's Tekken it to the Lab Episode 4 in the books! Victor is one smooth operative, but I'm kindly asking you Vic mains to press a button besides 2. Mix a 1,1 into your Iai!! You will thank me for the extra damage!!! Tune in next week and let's optimize more offense. #Tekken8 https://t.co/NGvWb4QeBg pic.twitter.com/5rSjMfrMys — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) March 8, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cyberjunk 2024

This shining example of a man drove his Cybertruck on our local beach near Santa Cruz and of course got it stuck. This car is really becoming a symbol for poor life choices. pic.twitter.com/Cu7SW2KmMf — Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) March 5, 2024

Here's a video produced by Tesla that doesn't make Cybertruck look like a giant waste of money. Just to be "fair and balanced."

Crazy Tears of the Kingdom Builds

I need to get back into the game.

chorando se foi quem um dia só me fez chorar pic.twitter.com/mtPdQU0bvv — izeldora croft marston (@arceusax) March 5, 2024

I really need to get back into the game.

Suddenly Kirby Memes

Kirby is best.

Kirby is bread.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Kirby files taxes.

Cervesa Cristal memes for your enjoyment

That's one doomed beverage!

turns out Zelda 1 was a lot different in Chile pic.twitter.com/1XpssEksDG — Chris Kohler — THE MAKING OF KARATEKA out now! (@kobunheat) March 5, 2024

Cervesa Cristal is not a secret to everyone.

Cervesa Cristal is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Cervesa Cristal in Mute City? In this economy?

There is no Zuul, only Cervesa Cristal!

🎶 CERVEZA CRISTAL🎶 pic.twitter.com/4AufswYKuw — Punch It Chewie Press 🔜 WonderCon (@PunchitChewie77) March 5, 2024

Modern Seinfeld: The Accidental Like

Modern Seinfeld: The Accidental Like pic.twitter.com/rajFrMe43k — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 29, 2024

This will be less of a problem when the next awful Twitter update ships.

𝕏 is soon moving towards a more simplified feed. It will remove likes/reposts/comments count. Only the view count will be shown. pic.twitter.com/rW1CKOMO0p — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 7, 2024

Wild Kingdom

That's one cute doggy!

That's one wolf-corgi!

Tiny awooo pic.twitter.com/MMvCmnS7Ji — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) March 6, 2024

A heckuva awoo!

An assortment of interesting Internet videos

Never let Ryu borrow your car



Animation by: Mathieu Maillefer



pic.twitter.com/hTm1JR6Q85 — SuperSisi (@supersisi_) March 3, 2024

Oh my car!

A snow storm is a terrible thing to waste.

dudes rock incredibly hard pic.twitter.com/2vgYaDJZJM — vero 🐠 (@ginkgocrownarts) March 4, 2024

Dune 2 fans are something else.

Marques ended Fisker, the whole Company is in panic mode💀 pic.twitter.com/iLWMWGZ9Sb — Rjey (@RjeyTech) March 3, 2024

MKBHD may have killed Fisker.

Some sweet tunes for your earholes

This single from Teens in Trouble has been on repeat for a few weeks over here.

What can't Hootie do?

Just a few more memes for the road

Avocado, Solo!

Remember Foamstars? That came out six years ago. pic.twitter.com/al89YHApq1 — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) March 7, 2024

Remember when Mario Wonder released 50 years ago?

The one time we can be certain that Sephiroth did not do it.

