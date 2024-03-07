Evening Reading - March 7, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
That's Tekken it to the Lab Episode 4 in the books! Victor is one smooth operative, but I'm kindly asking you Vic mains to press a button besides 2. Mix a 1,1 into your Iai!! You will thank me for the extra damage!!! Tune in next week and let's optimize more offense. #Tekken8 https://t.co/NGvWb4QeBg pic.twitter.com/5rSjMfrMys— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) March 8, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Cyberjunk 2024
This shining example of a man drove his Cybertruck on our local beach near Santa Cruz and of course got it stuck. This car is really becoming a symbol for poor life choices. pic.twitter.com/Cu7SW2KmMf— Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) March 5, 2024
Here's a video produced by Tesla that doesn't make Cybertruck look like a giant waste of money. Just to be "fair and balanced."
Crazy Tears of the Kingdom Builds
I need to get back into the game.
chorando se foi quem um dia só me fez chorar pic.twitter.com/mtPdQU0bvv— izeldora croft marston (@arceusax) March 5, 2024
I really need to get back into the game.
Suddenly Kirby Memes
March 3, 2024
Kirby is best.
カービィと電動パン切り包丁 pic.twitter.com/7mQ1Dr1YGN— Ran （パンの人） (@konel_bread) March 4, 2024
Kirby is bread.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Kirby files taxes.
Cervesa Cristal memes for your enjoyment
Cerveza Cristal in Doom#cervezacristal #doom #shitposting #meme pic.twitter.com/j7FSnNcQto— Eᴅʏ Pᴀɢᴀᴢᴀ (@edypagaza1) March 5, 2024
That's one doomed beverage!
turns out Zelda 1 was a lot different in Chile pic.twitter.com/1XpssEksDG— Chris Kohler — THE MAKING OF KARATEKA out now! (@kobunheat) March 5, 2024
Cervesa Cristal is not a secret to everyone.
Cerveza cristal 🎶 pic.twitter.com/e3UT8bJ4Ri— PutoMikel (@PutoMikel) March 6, 2024
Cervesa Cristal is truly the gift that keeps on giving.
🎶 CERVEZA CRISTAL! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/e0qiGsnp25— Hey Nintendo! #OperationMuteCity (@HeyNintendo) March 5, 2024
Cervesa Cristal in Mute City? In this economy?
#cervezacristal pic.twitter.com/sHr2GvaAa9— christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 6, 2024
There is no Zuul, only Cervesa Cristal!
🎶 CERVEZA CRISTAL🎶 pic.twitter.com/4AufswYKuw— Punch It Chewie Press 🔜 WonderCon (@PunchitChewie77) March 5, 2024
Modern Seinfeld: The Accidental Like
Modern Seinfeld: The Accidental Like pic.twitter.com/rajFrMe43k— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) February 29, 2024
This will be less of a problem when the next awful Twitter update ships.
𝕏 is soon moving towards a more simplified feed. It will remove likes/reposts/comments count. Only the view count will be shown. pic.twitter.com/rW1CKOMO0p— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 7, 2024
Wild Kingdom
March 5, 2024
That's one cute doggy!
March 2, 2024
That's one wolf-corgi!
Tiny awooo pic.twitter.com/MMvCmnS7Ji— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) March 6, 2024
A heckuva awoo!
March 7, 2024
An assortment of interesting Internet videos
Never let Ryu borrow your car— SuperSisi (@supersisi_) March 3, 2024
Animation by: Mathieu Maillefer
pic.twitter.com/hTm1JR6Q85
Oh my car!
March 3, 2024
A snow storm is a terrible thing to waste.
dudes rock incredibly hard pic.twitter.com/2vgYaDJZJM— vero 🐠 (@ginkgocrownarts) March 4, 2024
Dune 2 fans are something else.
Marques ended Fisker, the whole Company is in panic mode💀 pic.twitter.com/iLWMWGZ9Sb— Rjey (@RjeyTech) March 3, 2024
MKBHD may have killed Fisker.
Some sweet tunes for your earholes
This single from Teens in Trouble has been on repeat for a few weeks over here.
What can't Hootie do?
Just a few more memes for the road
March 7, 2024
Avocado, Solo!
Remember Foamstars? That came out six years ago. pic.twitter.com/al89YHApq1— Imran Khan (@imranzomg) March 7, 2024
Remember when Mario Wonder released 50 years ago?
March 5, 2024
The one time we can be certain that Sephiroth did not do it.
