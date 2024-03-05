Evening Reading - March 5, 2024

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday and the early days of March, Shackers. It’s the opening chapter of the spring season, which means green fields, blooming trees, and deliciously good video games. We’ve been doing our best to rock and roll on coverage about it all and there’s so much more to come, but we can only do so much at one time. It’s time to shut down this fine day of posting with a lovely Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

Cinema greatness at zero cost to you

Street Fighter (film) is free to watch on YouTube (US) https://t.co/zWZJUcYFih pic.twitter.com/nNvHHyv6jf — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 6, 2024

Go get ‘em Jean-Claude Van Guile.

Charlotte Flair with literally What’s-His-Face

This had me dying at like 8 in the morning#WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/k15agfKCf1 — Punk of Burial Squad (@TheEnduringIcon) March 5, 2024

They really went whole hog on burning Vince out of existence. Said it before and I’ll say it again: Good riddance.

Speaking of wrasslin’

happy 2k24 early release day btwpic.twitter.com/1kC7dJNlgz — V. ✨🐝 (@HaangEmHiigh) March 5, 2024

Don’tcha just love it when new WWE games come out, past and present collide, and you can have your favorite Superstars kick the absolute crap out of Hulk Hogan?

Past the point of no return

It's been hard going back to AAA games after Skull and Bones. — dunkey (@vgdunkey) March 5, 2024

Things sure feel different now that we’ve added yet another “A” to high-dollar game design.

Pour one out for the disrespected developer

WarnerBros Discovery have informed me they will be 'retiring' my game Small Radios Big Televisions from both Steam and PS4 stores.



I've made it free to download here: https://t.co/Fn82RfKBcf



Thanks for all your support. pic.twitter.com/DCWsVtFYlR — Owen Deery (@owendeery) March 5, 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery is on an incredible streak of bad decisions, and some passion projects are getting caught in the crossfire. Give Owen Deery some love. Small Radios Big Televisions deserves better.

You got your Balatro in my Pacific Drive!

There's nothing like a quick round of @BalatroGame when you make a pit stop.🃏 pic.twitter.com/jAlrN9PJSf — Ironwood Studios | Pacific Drive is Available Now (@ironwoodtweets) March 5, 2024

This is a dangerous combination. I would never leave my car and I might die in anomaly storm trying to beat a run.

No, Pac-Man! Don’t eat that!

And there you have it. That's your Shacknews Evening Reading for this fine March. Thank you for stopping by and supporting the site.

