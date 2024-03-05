New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 5, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday and the early days of March, Shackers. It’s the opening chapter of the spring season, which means green fields, blooming trees, and deliciously good video games. We’ve been doing our best to rock and roll on coverage about it all and there’s so much more to come, but we can only do so much at one time. It’s time to shut down this fine day of posting with a lovely Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Cinema greatness at zero cost to you

Go get ‘em Jean-Claude Van Guile.

Charlotte Flair with literally What’s-His-Face

They really went whole hog on burning Vince out of existence. Said it before and I’ll say it again: Good riddance.

Speaking of wrasslin’

Don’tcha just love it when new WWE games come out, past and present collide, and you can have your favorite Superstars kick the absolute crap out of Hulk Hogan?

Past the point of no return

Things sure feel different now that we’ve added yet another “A” to high-dollar game design.

Pour one out for the disrespected developer

Warner Bros. Discovery is on an incredible streak of bad decisions, and some passion projects are getting caught in the crossfire. Give Owen Deery some love. Small Radios Big Televisions deserves better.

You got your Balatro in my Pacific Drive!

This is a dangerous combination. I would never leave my car and I might die in anomaly storm trying to beat a run.

No, Pac-Man! Don’t eat that!

And there you have it. That’s your Shacknews Evening Reading for this fine March. Thank you for stopping by and supporting the site. If you’d like to help our further, don’t forget that Shacknews Mercury is the best way to do it. You can help out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron! It’s the newest Shacknews game, letting you cycle through daily randomized prompts to assemble your next trillion dollar idea. Can you pick the right prompts to get the daily Money Hat? Only one way to find out.

Bubbletron valuing a plant-based healthcare sex robot at $14,868,000,000
Not my highest valuation, but it hits the three S's: Sustainable. Sanitary. Sexy.
Source: Bubbletron

That’s all we have for you this time. Thank you for stopping by and have a good night!

