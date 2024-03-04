Xbox Partner Preview event announced for March 6 The showcase will feature third-party titles like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Kenzera: ZAU.

Microsoft has announced that it will hold an Xbox Partner Preview event this Thursday to show off upcoming Xbox and PC releases from third-party developers. The showcase will last for 30 minutes and feature release date information and gameplay footage from a handful of forthcoming titles.

An Xbox Wire post was published this morning to announce this week’s Xbox Partner Preview. Going down in just over 48 hours, the event will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.



Source: Microsoft

In addition to confirming the showcase's 30 minute runtime, Microsoft has also named the games that will be featured. This line-up includes Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berserker: Khazan.

