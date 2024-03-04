New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Xbox Partner Preview event announced for March 6

The showcase will feature third-party titles like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Kenzera: ZAU.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Electronic Arts
1

Microsoft has announced that it will hold an Xbox Partner Preview event this Thursday to show off upcoming Xbox and PC releases from third-party developers. The showcase will last for 30 minutes and feature release date information and gameplay footage from a handful of forthcoming titles.

An Xbox Wire post was published this morning to announce this week’s Xbox Partner Preview. Going down in just over 48 hours, the event will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

The Xbox partner preview event graphic, featuring the Xbox logo and air date.

Source: Microsoft

In addition to confirming the showcase's 30 minute runtime, Microsoft has also named the games that will be featured. This line-up includes Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berserker: Khazan.

As always, you can expect to catch all of the news out of this week’s Xbox Partner Preview event here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola