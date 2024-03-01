Evening Reading - March 1, 2024

Hello, Shacknews. This sure is a week that happened. Of all the weeks, this was one of them. Let's end it with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Genshin Impact's 4.5 update is just weeks away.

𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘱𝘴 𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘢𝘱

We've fit so much content in this bad boy 💦 pic.twitter.com/9hVarIN8LG — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) February 29, 2024

PowerWash Simulator has laid out its 2024 roadmap.

Details for Deep Rock Galactic's upcoming Season 5 are now available.

February State of the Game ➡️ https://t.co/v0oxaBOiak — Terraria🌳 (@Terraria_Logic) February 29, 2024

And Terraria's 1.4.5 update wasn't supposed to be this big, but... well... stuff happens.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Did Sephiroth drive this?

Welcome to the world's longest and weirdest car commercial.

Sephiroth did not, in fact, drive this, but Zack and Aerith did.

And speaking of Final Fantasy 7...

Happy #FF7R launch day everyone!



We've made a shot-for-shot remake of the '97 FF7 teaser trailer to celebrate (and because @poncle_soft is obsessed with Final Fantasy and made us)



Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/5YFjp0TQ8l — Vampire Survivors 🧄 Space-54 Update Out Now (@poncle_vampire) February 29, 2024

The Vampire Survivors team at Poncle also love them some Final Fantasy 7, so they remade the original teaser trailer using their own game engine. Check it out!

Watch for sandworms

LEGO Dune is coming soon.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Enjoy these RPG runs from the runners of Unapologetically Black and Fast.

Next week, we'll be checking in with Frost Fatales, which is set to begin on Sunday! GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai walks us through debug modes and their usage in game development.

This week in Chucknews

No idea why Charles Barkley would look at the dumpster fire that is social media in 2024 and decide just now, "Ok, I want in," but here we are.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The great Sting calls it a career this Sunday. Watch him come down from the rafters one last time on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson welcomes you to Final Fantasy 7.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!