Evening Reading - February 29, 2024

- Early game tips and tricks - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Destiny 2's low player count is the symptom of deeper problems
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game review: Caution, steep climb ahead
- Toys for Bob breaks off from Activision Blizzard & goes indie
- Figure 01 humanoid robot developer raises $675M as Bezos, NVIDIA & OpenAI join funding
- Remnant 2 gets crossplay in its latest update
- Embracer Group to sell Saber Interactive for $500 million
- Respawn's Star Wars FPS game has been canceled
- Marvel Snap February 29 OTA patch notes nerf Darkhawk
- Aerial_Knight's second game is a co-op action fantasy story
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Sheikah Slate from First 4 Figures looks awesome! #Zelda #BOTW #First4Figures @First4Figures pic.twitter.com/q9Q7neAGmh— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 27, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Sweet drone footage from Red Bull
Red Bull spent a year building a custom drone to keep up with its Formula 1 car (driven by Max Verstappen) around Silverstone.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 27, 2024
The drone accelerates 2x faster than an F1 car, hitting 186 mph in just 4 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.
Red Bull's marketing team strikes again. pic.twitter.com/RlOQLpcpO2
I love fast cars and fast drones.
Meanwhile at Tesla...
NEWS: Peter Blades, Tesla’s Creative Design Lead, has left the company.— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 28, 2024
He was Creative Design Lead for Model Y from Nov 2018 to last month, the Roadster from March 2017 to last month, the Semi from Sept 2016 to March 2017, and the Principal Design Lead on the Model 3 from Dec… pic.twitter.com/W26izn81Vk
If my company shipped something as ugly as Cybertruck, I would also quit.
We're opening our Supercharger network to NACS-committed automakers starting today.— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 29, 2024
See supported vehicles → https://t.co/wATK8FdJKF pic.twitter.com/1iq4wFQY3a
Tesla opening the Supercharger network to other vehicles is pretty sweet.
President Biden provides an update on the Middle East
This is surreal that he announced this while eating ice cream. pic.twitter.com/E3vnGRilQL— jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 27, 2024
Maybe he should only speak publicly while eating ice cream going forward?
February 25, 2024
OHIO HAPPENS
Legendary Browns play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan has completed his cancer treatments and rang the bell today. 👏 👏— McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/sJ7C4HnWTC
Hell yeah, Jim!
IMPOSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/N0MlmsgmUL— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 28, 2024
What a shot! What a comeback! What a team! Here are some Big Z highlights to celebrate!
Zydrunas Ilgauskas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L7E8T5QzOR— ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) June 26, 2023
Animal Crossing mashup
I dealt myself permanent psychological damage when I realized that “Get Low” by Lil Jon and the theme for Animal Crossing New Horizons have the exact same BPM pic.twitter.com/jgoUTt9NQ4— Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) February 26, 2024
This worked too well.
AI does it with the Beach Boys
okay this is the best use of AI that exists pic.twitter.com/OsycV5juvr— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 25, 2024
How long until we are all unemployed?
Madden is a football simulator
Madden play of the year— Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) February 24, 2024
(IG/_clementz) pic.twitter.com/suJBxYK99e
This totally would happen in a real game of football.
These food videos need to stop
this videos seriously been pissing me off pic.twitter.com/64FzeDGwyl— kr1t (@kr1t__) February 25, 2024
Is it possible to get diabetes from watching TikTok?
Did you see this NASCAR ending?
Can you believe this finish!? 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/zKwqYNRQbG— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2024
What an awesome race!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 29, 2024.
