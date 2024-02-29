Evening Reading - February 29, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sweet drone footage from Red Bull

Red Bull spent a year building a custom drone to keep up with its Formula 1 car (driven by Max Verstappen) around Silverstone.



The drone accelerates 2x faster than an F1 car, hitting 186 mph in just 4 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.



Red Bull's marketing team strikes again. pic.twitter.com/RlOQLpcpO2 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 27, 2024

I love fast cars and fast drones.

Meanwhile at Tesla...

NEWS: Peter Blades, Tesla’s Creative Design Lead, has left the company.



He was Creative Design Lead for Model Y from Nov 2018 to last month, the Roadster from March 2017 to last month, the Semi from Sept 2016 to March 2017, and the Principal Design Lead on the Model 3 from Dec… pic.twitter.com/W26izn81Vk — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 28, 2024

If my company shipped something as ugly as Cybertruck, I would also quit.

We're opening our Supercharger network to NACS-committed automakers starting today.



See supported vehicles → https://t.co/wATK8FdJKF pic.twitter.com/1iq4wFQY3a — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 29, 2024

Tesla opening the Supercharger network to other vehicles is pretty sweet.

President Biden provides an update on the Middle East

This is surreal that he announced this while eating ice cream. pic.twitter.com/E3vnGRilQL — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 27, 2024

Maybe he should only speak publicly while eating ice cream going forward?

OHIO HAPPENS

Legendary Browns play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan has completed his cancer treatments and rang the bell today. 👏 👏



pic.twitter.com/sJ7C4HnWTC — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 29, 2024

Hell yeah, Jim!

What a shot! What a comeback! What a team! Here are some Big Z highlights to celebrate!

Animal Crossing mashup

I dealt myself permanent psychological damage when I realized that “Get Low” by Lil Jon and the theme for Animal Crossing New Horizons have the exact same BPM pic.twitter.com/jgoUTt9NQ4 — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) February 26, 2024

This worked too well.

AI does it with the Beach Boys

okay this is the best use of AI that exists pic.twitter.com/OsycV5juvr — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 25, 2024

How long until we are all unemployed?

Madden is a football simulator

Madden play of the year



(IG/_clementz) pic.twitter.com/suJBxYK99e — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) February 24, 2024

This totally would happen in a real game of football.

These food videos need to stop

this videos seriously been pissing me off pic.twitter.com/64FzeDGwyl — kr1t (@kr1t__) February 25, 2024

Is it possible to get diabetes from watching TikTok?

Did you see this NASCAR ending?

Can you believe this finish!? 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/zKwqYNRQbG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2024

What an awesome race!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 29, 2024.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight?