New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - February 29, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sweet drone footage from Red Bull

I love fast cars and fast drones.

Meanwhile at Tesla...

If my company shipped something as ugly as Cybertruck, I would also quit.

Tesla opening the Supercharger network to other vehicles is pretty sweet.

President Biden provides an update on the Middle East

Maybe he should only speak publicly while eating ice cream going forward?

OHIO HAPPENS

Hell yeah, Jim!

What a shot! What a comeback! What a team! Here are some Big Z highlights to celebrate!

Animal Crossing mashup

This worked too well.

AI does it with the Beach Boys

How long until we are all unemployed?

Madden is a football simulator

This totally would happen in a real game of football.

These food videos need to stop

Is it possible to get diabetes from watching TikTok?

Did you see this NASCAR ending?

What an awesome race!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 29, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola