Evening Reading - February 28, 2024

AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA

Been waiting for months to do this. pic.twitter.com/KOmS6FipRv — TGC Ludi (@LudiFGC) February 28, 2024

Why is there only one fighter on the screen?

FF7 Udon commercial

Sephiroth: Shall I give you...donbei udon?



I can't believe they actually reanimated these #FF7R scenes and had Sephiroth's voice actor do a commercial for Donbei Udon.



Here's the English subs by me lmao 🦊🦊🦊 pic.twitter.com/Q415BvKGit — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 28, 2024

I'd buy two boxes immediately.

The return of emo Shaq

EMO SHAQ IS BACK 🖤 pic.twitter.com/GEG9TvtaYn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2024

I can't explain how or why, but he's kind of pulling this off.

Happy belated Pokemon Day!

Seeing updated fan art of all the Starters makes me feel old, but this is awesome!

The Willy Wonka Experience looks unbelievable

Actually in awe of how grim this is. Fucking outstanding https://t.co/Tz5AdEy3Mk pic.twitter.com/8sAeyfrDeG — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 27, 2024

In all the worst ways... This is remarkable...

Max Strus' half-court buzzer beater from last night

Absolutely insane. What a run these Cavs are on!

John Carpenter is teasing an announcement

Big news awaits 🚬 pic.twitter.com/YMQ63ls2Az — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) February 28, 2024

Return of the king?

The Last of Us started as a Night of the Living Dead pitch

Can’t believe The Last of Us got rejected at first pic.twitter.com/xiYC64YUmX — Logically Speaking (@LogicsPod) February 28, 2024

Fascinating to hear what details made it through to the final game.

