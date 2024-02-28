New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 28, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA

Why is there only one fighter on the screen?

FF7 Udon commercial

I'd buy two boxes immediately.

The return of emo Shaq

I can't explain how or why, but he's kind of pulling this off.

Happy belated Pokemon Day!

Seeing updated fan art of all the Starters makes me feel old, but this is awesome!

The Willy Wonka Experience looks unbelievable

In all the worst ways... This is remarkable...

Max Strus' half-court buzzer beater from last night

Absolutely insane. What a run these Cavs are on!

John Carpenter is teasing an announcement

Return of the king?

The Last of Us started as a Night of the Living Dead pitch

Fascinating to hear what details made it through to the final game.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Spider-Man sitting inside of a concrete cylinder.
It's easy to play a quick round of Bubbletron in between crime fighting!
Source: Sony Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

