Evening Reading - February 28, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Tekken 8 update v1.02.01 patch notes
- Dragon Ball FighterZ gets current-gen upgrade with rollback netcode this week
- Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.13 notes
- Mattel & Zynga subsidiary Rollic partner to launch Barbie mobile game in 2024
- Coinbase assures users their assets are safe despite worthless account balances being displayed
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile gets a March release date
- Remedy Entertainment acquires full rights to Control franchise from 505 Games
- Skull and Bones review: A pirate's life is not for me
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA
Been waiting for months to do this. pic.twitter.com/KOmS6FipRv— TGC Ludi (@LudiFGC) February 28, 2024
Why is there only one fighter on the screen?
FF7 Udon commercial
Sephiroth: Shall I give you...donbei udon?— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 28, 2024
I can't believe they actually reanimated these #FF7R scenes and had Sephiroth's voice actor do a commercial for Donbei Udon.
Here's the English subs by me lmao 🦊🦊🦊 pic.twitter.com/Q415BvKGit
I'd buy two boxes immediately.
The return of emo Shaq
EMO SHAQ IS BACK 🖤 pic.twitter.com/GEG9TvtaYn— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2024
I can't explain how or why, but he's kind of pulling this off.
Happy belated Pokemon Day!
ポケモン28周年おめでとう🎉— nullma (@chocomint_null) February 26, 2024
#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/BZ1YnuN6ES
Seeing updated fan art of all the Starters makes me feel old, but this is awesome!
The Willy Wonka Experience looks unbelievable
Actually in awe of how grim this is. Fucking outstanding https://t.co/Tz5AdEy3Mk pic.twitter.com/8sAeyfrDeG— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 27, 2024
In all the worst ways... This is remarkable...
Max Strus' half-court buzzer beater from last night
HALFCOURT. GAME WINNER. MAX STRUS. #LETEMKNOW pic.twitter.com/HtfZ9RRNGL— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 28, 2024
Absolutely insane. What a run these Cavs are on!
John Carpenter is teasing an announcement
Big news awaits 🚬 pic.twitter.com/YMQ63ls2Az— John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) February 28, 2024
Return of the king?
The Last of Us started as a Night of the Living Dead pitch
Can’t believe The Last of Us got rejected at first pic.twitter.com/xiYC64YUmX— Logically Speaking (@LogicsPod) February 28, 2024
Fascinating to hear what details made it through to the final game.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 28, 2024