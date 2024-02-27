New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 27, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of Tuesday, nearly the end of February, and we’re about to slip headlong into the spring season! There’s plenty to love about that, including a wealth of great looking games and Shacknews coverage. We need to bid a proper adieu to this Tuesday as we coast into the midweek, though, and that means closing down another fine day of posting with a delightful Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Pokemon… zaaaaaa

Pokemon Legends Z-A has the potential to be the most delicious Pokemon game yet. Fresh out of the oven and to your door in 30 minutes or less.

They made some nerfs to Luke

Turns out those Luke nerfs may have made very little difference in the overall scheme of Street Fighter 6.

But don’t forget, Luke can be beaten

UMA was truly insane at Capcom Cup X with his projectile game, as well as his instant Level 1 supers.

It’s Pokemon Day and NYC is celebrating

Bet this looking very pretty in New York this evening.

Final Fantasy director stopping for burgs

It’s a shame they couldn’t treat Naoki Hamaguchi to something a little better than In-And-Out.

It’s a Star Wars kinda day tomorrow

Dark Forces was so good back in the day. I have full faith in Nightdive to bring it to a new level.

A beautiful Ed combo to wrap up your evening

Ed is very hard to use in Street Fighter 6, but he seems like he’s going to be very rewarding in capable and dedicated hands.

There you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this Wednesday, February 27, 2024. We appreciate you stopping by, and if you appreciate us, consider supporting Shacknews through Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s our new game where you can check out a daily randomized set of prompts to assemble a trillion-dollar idea. Can you earn the money hat with the day’s best valuation? Only one way to find out.

Bubbletron valuing a 5G Time Machine Rideshare App at $1,695,750,000,000
I feel like Uber could invent time travel technology and utilize it effectively, but they would still forget your drink every time on an Uber Eats order.
Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed. Up to any good games? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

