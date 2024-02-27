Evening Reading - February 27, 2024

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the end of Tuesday, nearly the end of February, and we’re about to slip headlong into the spring season! There’s plenty to love about that, including a wealth of great looking games and Shacknews coverage. We need to bid a proper adieu to this Tuesday as we coast into the midweek, though, and that means closing down another fine day of posting with a delightful Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

Pokemon… zaaaaaa

I figured it out pic.twitter.com/2Mn1QygbiY — MandJTV (@MandJTV_Michael) February 27, 2024

Pokemon Legends Z-A has the potential to be the most delicious Pokemon game yet. Fresh out of the oven and to your door in 30 minutes or less.

They made some nerfs to Luke

Turns out those Luke nerfs may have made very little difference in the overall scheme of Street Fighter 6.

But don’t forget, Luke can be beaten

UMA was truly insane at Capcom Cup X with his projectile game, as well as his instant Level 1 supers.

It’s Pokemon Day and NYC is celebrating

The Empire State Building will light up New York’s skyline in blue and yellow to celebrate #PokemonDay! Keep an eye out on the evening of 02/27 between sunset and 2 am ET. pic.twitter.com/NWTJb53Yrq — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) February 26, 2024

Bet this looking very pretty in New York this evening.

Final Fantasy director stopping for burgs

Took the director of FFVII REBIRTH @nhamaguc to In-N-Out for his first time and he … loved it!



Happy launch week, everyone! 🍔 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/AntObMHieb — Chad(ley) Concelmo (@Chad_Concelmo) February 26, 2024

It’s a shame they couldn’t treat Naoki Hamaguchi to something a little better than In-And-Out.

It’s a Star Wars kinda day tomorrow

Get your blasters ready... Star Wars™: Dark Forces Remaster releases TOMORROW for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC! 💥https://t.co/q0QaKUWItE — Nightdive Studios (@NightdiveStudio) February 27, 2024

Dark Forces was so good back in the day. I have full faith in Nightdive to bring it to a new level.

A beautiful Ed combo to wrap up your evening

Ed is very hard to use in Street Fighter 6, but he seems like he’s going to be very rewarding in capable and dedicated hands.

There you have it, Shackers. That's your Evening Reading for this Wednesday, February 27, 2024.

I feel like Uber could invent time travel technology and utilize it effectively, but they would still forget your drink every time on an Uber Eats order.

I feel like Uber could invent time travel technology and utilize it effectively, but they would still forget your drink every time on an Uber Eats order.

Source: Bubbletron

