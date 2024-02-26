Where to find Overload Champions - Destiny 2 Learn about Overload Champions in Destiny 2 and where to find these disruptive enemies.

Overload Champions are probably the most dangerous variant of Champions in Destiny 2 and a force to be reckoned with in any activity that has them. They’re so dangerous that every player has had that one instance where an Overload Champion simply refused to go down, and that includes Game Director, Joe Blackburn. Here’s a guide on where players can easily find Overload Champions so they can practice the best ways to take them down, or finish a seasonal challenge involving Champions.

Where Overload Champions are normally found

Overload Champions usually show up in mid-game to endgame content like Lost Sectors, Nightfalls, Raids, and Master Dungeons, sometimes even harder difficulty Seasonal Activities. While all of these activities are viable sources to find Overload Champions, or any Champions for that matter, they’re not always accessible. Apart from raids, where champions can show up in their normal difficulty variants, Nightfalls, Lost Sectors, and Master Dungeons are alternate options.

Best Places to find Overload Champions:

Lost Sectors

Legend Lost Sectors are the best source of Overload Champions.

Here at Shacknews, we have a Lost Sector guide that not only has a table of Lost Sectors and which Champions you can find in them, but also a calendar that tells you which Lost Sector is active on a given date. This is a great reference to see which Lost Sector has Overload Champions for you to stun while also seeing which Exotic Armor piece you can get while doing these Lost Sectors. This guide covers both Legend and Master Lost Sectors.

Nightfalls

Nightfalls often have a decent supply of Overload Champions.

Nightfalls are an alternative to Lost Sectors but come with the caveat of being much longer than Lost Sectors. Still, they’re a great source for Champions and loot like the coveted Nightfall Weapons. We have a guide on Nightfall Rotations for the season that has a calendar for which Nightfall is active on a given week, what weapon can be earned from that Nightfall, and which Champions you can find in them alongside important information like active shields, threats, and surges.

The Moon

One Overload Champion spawns in The Summoning Pits below the Hellmouth, the same area you fight Phogoth in the Strike of the same name.

A final alternative for players to find Overload Champions is on the Moon. It can found on any given day and while it isn’t time gated like certain Nightfalls and Lost Sectors that have Overload Champions could be, I only recommend going this route if there isn’t an active Nightfall or Lost Sector with Overload Champions active as this may require multiple attempts if everything isn’t done perfectly.

Rather than give you a complex set of instructions on how to get to the champion, we’ve embedded a video that you can follow along with to find the Overload Champion at the Summoning Pits on the Moon.

If this Champion doesn’t spawn, you may have to backtrack from the start but if you kill the ads just before reaching the summoning pits, you should have spawned the champion. You can just keep stunning the one for Seasonal Challenge or Guardian Rank purposes. Be careful not to kill it unless that is specifically your quest objective, otherwise you’ll be forced to go through this entire process again.

