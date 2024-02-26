Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release times When can you start playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is right around the corner and plenty of fans are looking to see when they can finally play it. So here are the release times broken down by timezone for when you can start playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release times

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. This means at midnight EST you'll be able to start playing the game immediately. If you're in a different part of the world you'll find a full breakdown by timezone below. you can preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the PlayStation store starting on February 27. So if you're trying to play as soon as it unlocks ensure you've preloaded and check the times here.

New York - February 29 12 a.m ET

Los Angeles - February 28 9 p.m PT

London - February 29 6 a.m BST

Berlin - February 29 7 a.m CEST

Sydney - February 29 3 p.m AEST

Tokyo - Febraury 29 2 p.m JST

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is roughly 145 Gbs so ensure you have enough space on your PlayStation 5 hard drive for it. It will take some time to download too, so we recommend preloading it. Rebirth is filled with mini-games, side quests, and an entire world to explore. Only a few more days before you can hop in and see everything for yourself. As always remember to drink plenty of water and try to get some sleep when going for extended periods of playing games late at night.

Get some snacks ready and maybe some caffeine because it's going to be a long night once Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases.

