How to destroy fuel reserves & silos - Helldivers 2 While they are invulnerable to your standard weapons, it is possible to destroy fuel reserves and silos in Helldivers 2.

Destroying fuel reserves is one of the more explosive mission objectives in Helldivers 2. While you might think you can destroy these silos with the 500KG Bomb or other airstrikes, that’s not the case. You will need a special piece of equipment in order to fully decommission the fuel canisters.

How to destroy fuel reserves & silos

The Automaton fuel reserve is the large silo on the left of the image. It has red, circular lights on it. These can only be destroyed by a Hellbomb.

To destroy fuel reserves and silos you must call down a Hellbomb in Helldivers 2. This is a tactical, heavy payload explosive that does tremendous damage, annihilating anything in a large radius. It’s akin to dropping a mini nuke from a SEAF Artillery. It’s also the only thing that can destroy these sorts of buildings – not even the best Stratagems in the game can scratch it.

The Hellbomb Stratagem is the only thing strong enough to destroy the fuel reserves.

When you locate the Automaton fuel reserves, stand near the massive silo and open up your Stratagem tab. You should see that you can call down a Hellbomb. Once the Hellbomb lands, approach the panel and input the code you see on the screen. At this point the bomb will start a countdown sequence – when it reaches zero, it will explode. Now the tricky thing is that enemies can destroy the Hellbomb, rendering it useless.

Wait near the Hellbomb as the timer ticks down to ensure it doesn't get destroyed.

In the event an enemy destroys the Hellbomb, you will need to wait for the cooldown to end before you can request another one. You can keep requesting them until you have destroyed the target. It’s a good idea to defend the Hellbomb until a few seconds remain and then run! You might also like to protect the Hellbomb with sentries.

Remember to run, lest you get blown up in the explosion.

The Hellbomb is one of the biggest pieces of ordnance that a Helldiver can call down in Helldivers 2, and as such, is reserved for only the strongest of objectives, like destroying fuel reserves. But once you’ve got these structures razed to the ground, you can focus on the other objectives and continue spreading democracy. Take a look at our Helldivers 2 page for more help doing your duty.