How to get armor penetrating rounds - Helldivers 2 Start using armor piercing rounds by choosing weapons that feature the Armor Penetrating trait in Helldivers 2.

Every foe you face in Helldivers 2 will have some form of armor, which is why armor penetrating rounds are so important. While all the weapons have the ability to pierce armor, the type of armor they pierce will differ, with support weapons offering the best option. Here’s what you need to know about armor penetration and armor piercing rounds in Helldivers 2.

Armor Penetrating / Armor piercing rounds

Every single weapon in Helldivers 2 features an Armor Penetrating weapon trait. Your Primary weapons can have Light Armor Penetrating and Medium Armor Penetrating rounds while your Secondary weapon tends to only have the Light version.

Each weapon has the ability to penetrate light armor. Only certain weapons can penetrate medium and heavy armor.

You can tell what sort of armor piercing capabilities a weapon has by heading to the Armory and selecting the weapon. The Weapon Traits box will tell you everything about the weapon. The first gun you get, the AR-2 Liberator, only has Light Armor Penetrating – this means it can effectively blast through only the thinnest of armor.

If you open the Helldivers Mobilise Warbond and go to Page 6, you’ll note that the AR-23P Liberator Penetrator has Medium Armor Penetrating rounds. This one will be able to pierce through armor that is somewhere between the small bugs or robots and the huge units like the Bile Titan and tanks.

When it comes to piercing through heavy armor, like the plating of a Charger, that is reserved for only the most powerful weapons, typically Support Weapons. For example, the Railgun (unlocked at Level 20) has no problem piercing the thickest armor.

How to tell whether armor penetrating is working

When a bullet fails to penetrate your enemy's armor, a ricochet icon will appear. This typically happens when you're trying to shoot the heavily armored parts of an enemy with the wrong type of weapon.

No matter what level of Armor Penetrating rounds your weapon has, it’s always a good idea to aim for the softer parts between the armor or the weakest points of your foe. If your bullet does not pierce the armor, you will see a ricochet icon appear – like an arrow bouncing off a shield. This means you’re shooting the enemy’s most armored section and need to aim somewhere else.

Support Weapon Armor Penetrating

For the most part, all Support Weapons will have better Armor Penetrating traits than the Primary and Secondary weapons. However, not all of them can get through the toughest armor. Take a look at our All Stratagems guide for a complete list of Support Weapons, but a good rule of thumb is that the late-game weapons are the most effective against armor.

The Railgun is one of the few Support Weapons that can penetrate any type of armor.

For example, while the Machine Gun might do well against some medium armor, it’s not going to be nearly as effective as the Railgun. Typically, if you do face something with heavy armor, you’re likely going to want to take it down using Stratagems or by getting around behind it and shooting it in its weakpoint (its glowing abdomen or its vent).

Similarly, while the Autocannon will sometimes bounce off of armor, it also does explosive damage, which is effective at destroying armor.

Piercing armor in Helldivers 2 comes down to the type of weapon you have and whether it features Armor Penetrating rounds. Remember to check your weapon before you dive into a mission, as you don’t want to head in unprepared and unable to deal with moderate threats. Take a look at our Helldivers 2 page for more information, like all the Ship Modules or how to farm samples.