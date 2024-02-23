Evening Reading - February 23, 2024

Hello, once again, Shacknews. Another exciting week is in the books. Let's get into a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

In the latest Director’s Take, Game Director @aaronkellerOW breaks down the impact that the recent Competitive improvements have had on the game, upcoming changes to Competitive grouping, and the future of Quick Play: Hacked ✨



📝 https://t.co/4SbKl8yn8A pic.twitter.com/kEY4So2h8P — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 23, 2024

Review the recent changes to Overwatch and how they're impacting the game.

The Force is with Brawlhalla and its latest event.

Rainbow Six Siege is going into Year 9. We'll look to have more details about this in the days ahead.

And check out this new update for Trackmania!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Won't somebody PLEASE think of the flowers???

Watched Advent Children last night and it was great but I kept getting distracted by all the people stepping on the flowers, fighting on the flowers, DRIVING on the flowers!!! How dare they 😡 — Briana White (@ItsBrianaWhite) February 23, 2024

There's no easier way to upset Aerith than by disrespecting the flowers. Those beautiful flowers...

Death Streaming

Documentary film "HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS"



Exclusively streaming on #DisneyPlus starting TODAY!🎬



This film explores the creative process behind Hideo Kojima launching his independent studio up to the completion of DEATH STRANDING 👀#DeathStranding #HideoKojima pic.twitter.com/XOaTi6WuF9 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) February 23, 2024

Dive into the mind of Hideo Kojima on Disney Plus and Hulu today.

Super Monkey Sphere

hey @SEGA, you guys have the chance to do the funniest thing ever for Banana Rumble pic.twitter.com/whyOeymcQh — Super Monkey Tweets (@MonkeyBallTweet) February 23, 2024

It certainly wouldn't be the first gaming tie-in for the Vegas Sphere.

Nothing but the Hotfix

A chunk of the Games Done Quick interview team come togehter for this oddball 2x2 multiworld archipelago race. This is Kingdom Hearts 2 x Pokemon Emerald.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai breaks down the core essence of action games.

This week in Shaqnews

Judging by this week's Shaqtin' A Fool, Shaq might have some feelings about this year's NBA All-Star Game.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

WWE has landed in Australia!

Tonight in video game music

We continue rolling through concerts from this year's MAGFest. Here are The Protomen!

