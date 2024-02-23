New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - February 23, 2024

Let's bring this week to a close with the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, once again, Shacknews. Another exciting week is in the books. Let's get into a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Review the recent changes to Overwatch and how they're impacting the game.

The Force is with Brawlhalla and its latest event.

Rainbow Six Siege is going into Year 9. We'll look to have more details about this in the days ahead.

And check out this new update for Trackmania!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Won't somebody PLEASE think of the flowers???

There's no easier way to upset Aerith than by disrespecting the flowers. Those beautiful flowers...

Death Streaming

Dive into the mind of Hideo Kojima on Disney Plus and Hulu today.

Super Monkey Sphere

It certainly wouldn't be the first gaming tie-in for the Vegas Sphere.

Nothing but the Hotfix

A chunk of the Games Done Quick interview team come togehter for this oddball 2x2 multiworld archipelago race. This is Kingdom Hearts 2 x Pokemon Emerald.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai breaks down the core essence of action games.

This week in Shaqnews

Judging by this week's Shaqtin' A Fool, Shaq might have some feelings about this year's NBA All-Star Game.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

WWE has landed in Australia!

Tonight in video game music

We continue rolling through concerts from this year's MAGFest. Here are The Protomen!

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for February! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola