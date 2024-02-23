New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports College Football 25 will include all 134 FBS schools

Every NCAA Division 1 CFB program will be featured in EA Sports College Football 25.
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
1

With EA Sports College Football 25 officially set for a summer release, the developer has begun to trickle out details about its highly-anticipated return to the franchise. In a recent news dump, Electronic Arts confirmed that EA Sports College Football will include all 134 FBS schools.

EA announced in a tweet that all 134 schools that make up the NCAA Division 1 league will be featured in EA Sports College Football 25. Some of the teams shown in a new graphic include Baylor, Maryland, LSU, and UCLA.

The back of a black football jersey that reads "Yeah, it's really happening."

Source: EA Sports

We also learned about some of the talent that’ll be in the booth for the new CFB video game. Longtime commentator Kirk Herbstreit has confirmed that he’s lending his voice to the game, and he’ll be joined by the likes of Chris Fowler, Rece Davis, Kevin Connors, Jesse Palmer, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack.

We can expect several more updates on EA Sports College Football 25 between now and its release this summer, so be sure to bookmark our dedicated topic page here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

