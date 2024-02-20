Evening Reading - February 20, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’re back this week after a holiday. If you managed to get President’s Day off with us, we hope you enjoyed it. If not? We’re glad to be back and serving up the news, stories, guides, and videos you’re looking for. That said, we’ve had ourselves a lovely day and it’s about time to close down this fine day of posting. That means new Evening Reading for you. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

And now, words from former WWE Chairman

Little did we know “Here Comes the Pain” was prophetic. We may never see Vince on TV again. Good riddance.

Welcome to the Love Show, 2B

Nier: Automata’s 2B is now playable in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Here’s what it looks like when Ladiva demolishes her face with the Maximum Love Bomb. A very “events somewhat beyond my control” face.

PSA: Don’t parkour with babies

I’m so high and I can’t stop laughing at this pic.twitter.com/jiz2pFT2ul — L (@senpai_loui) February 19, 2024

Everything is so perfect. The jump, the flip, the baby flying out of the baby pack, the perfect landing on the baby… Chef’s kiss perfection, and hopefully enough to keep her away from doing this with a real baby.

Law giving Paul that drip

Imagine if Tekken's Paul & Law got a LOW TAPER FADE 🗣️‼️ #TEKKEN pic.twitter.com/PBTMYfMcF3 — Rainbow1p_ (@rainbow1p_) February 19, 2024

Sure, Paul had that drip already, but a little maintenance never hurt anybody when it comes to good hair.

The best answer to the “In Bio” bots

Honestly the funniest version of this meme I’ve seen.

Yoshimitsu for Elden Ring?!

CALLING ALL YOSHIMITSU MAINS! pic.twitter.com/kE1mdiEROs — Amy Lionheart (@ARedLionheart) February 20, 2024

People keep asking Harada to put a character in Tekken 8. Instead, let’s put Tekken 8 characters in other games.

Alan Wake arts and crafts

Just finished my Alexa enabled functioning Angel Lamp from #AlanWake2 . It currently features the ability to steal the light from my house and return it along with Alexa integration to turn it on/off with your voice! pic.twitter.com/eRAgLEYXLM — Cloak&Kill (@CloakandKill) February 20, 2024

Highly impressive that they were able to rig this lamp to actually function with parts of their house.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this Tuesday, February 20, 2024. We hope you’ve enjoyed our reporting today. Don’t forget about Shacknews Mercury where you can help support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s our latest free game in which you can assemble billion-dollar ideas from a range of prompts that rotates every day. Can you find the highest valuation?

I think a "swipe-and-grin" is just what some sad sacks could use, but I couldn't quite break a trillion. What's your trillion-dollar idea?

Source: Bubbletron

That’ll close this one out, Shackers. We hope you have a good, short week and a fun weekend. Catch you next time!