Evening Reading - February 20, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
2

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’re back this week after a holiday. If you managed to get President’s Day off with us, we hope you enjoyed it. If not? We’re glad to be back and serving up the news, stories, guides, and videos you’re looking for. That said, we’ve had ourselves a lovely day and it’s about time to close down this fine day of posting. That means new Evening Reading for you. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

And now, words from former WWE Chairman

Little did we know “Here Comes the Pain” was prophetic. We may never see Vince on TV again. Good riddance.

Welcome to the Love Show, 2B

Nier: Automata’s 2B is now playable in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Here’s what it looks like when Ladiva demolishes her face with the Maximum Love Bomb. A very “events somewhat beyond my control” face.

PSA: Don’t parkour with babies

Everything is so perfect. The jump, the flip, the baby flying out of the baby pack, the perfect landing on the baby… Chef’s kiss perfection, and hopefully enough to keep her away from doing this with a real baby.

Law giving Paul that drip

Sure, Paul had that drip already, but a little maintenance never hurt anybody when it comes to good hair.

The best answer to the “In Bio” bots

Honestly the funniest version of this meme I’ve seen.

Yoshimitsu for Elden Ring?!

People keep asking Harada to put a character in Tekken 8. Instead, let’s put Tekken 8 characters in other games.

Alan Wake arts and crafts

Highly impressive that they were able to rig this lamp to actually function with parts of their house.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this Tuesday, February 20, 2024. We hope you’ve enjoyed our reporting today. Don’t forget about Shacknews Mercury where you can help support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s our latest free game in which you can assemble billion-dollar ideas from a range of prompts that rotates every day. Can you find the highest valuation?

Bubbletron valuing an idea for Anti-Depressant Toilet Paper For Those Hard-to-Reach Places at $429,193,296,000
I think a "swipe-and-grin" is just what some sad sacks could use, but I couldn't quite break a trillion. What's your trillion-dollar idea?
Source: Bubbletron

That’ll close this one out, Shackers. We hope you have a good, short week and a fun weekend. Catch you next time!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

