Pokemon Presents showcase announced for next week

The Pokemon Company will reveal what's next for the franchise on Pokemon Day.
Donovan Erskine
The Pokemon Company
1

A Pokemon Presents showcase will go down next week on February 27 to celebrate the franchise’s 28th anniversary. The event will feature the latest updates on the Pokemon franchise, and likely the reveal of new games.

The Pokemon Company announced the next Pokemon Presents showcase early this morning. It’ll take place next week on February 27, 2024, at 6 a.m.PT/9 a.m. ET.

This continues the trend of Pokemon Presents showcases being held on Pokemon Day, which marks the release of Pokemon Red and Green in 1996. Recent series entries Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl were all announced on Pokemon Day.

Pokemon fans will likely spend the next week heavily speculating what’ll be announced during the showcase, and you can expect to read the official news on our Pokemon topic page.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

