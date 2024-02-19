Evening Reading - February 19, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Today seems like a good day for a Duke speedrun

I hope you've been enjoying your public holiday and that no aliens shoot up your ride.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is an epic video, so sit back and relax as Simon does all the heavy lifting.

Learning how to play Factorio

This bloke is the best teacher.

I love the Autocannon in Helldivers 2

I know the Railgun might be better, but I think I prefer the Autocannon.

Barry Keoghan is on Hot Ones!

I love that this guy has become so popular recently.

Rhett and Link do some art

Drawing a live nude model? I wonder if this video could get awkward at all.

What's Aztecross looking forward to this year?

Now: What are YOU looking forward to?

Doctor Mike talks about Diet Coke!

Do you drink much soda, and if you do, what sort?

The cost of living in Australia

This only affects a small portion of the readers here, but it's still worth talking about.

