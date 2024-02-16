Evening Reading - February 16, 2024

Hello, once again, Shacknews. I just came in from DICE and that was a fun-filled week. It was nice to meet up with friends and catch up with industry folk, as well as talk to some people about bringing some exciting things to Shacknews in the future. As I recover from the long drive home, let's get into a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

With Genesis happening right now, Smash competitor Rivals of Aether has a new character trailer for its upcoming sequel.

Ubisoft would really, really like for you to give Skull & Bones a shot, so they're allowing you to try it for eight hours.

Over on Apple Arcade, Sonic Dream Team has received its first major update.

One more push for Last Epoch, which comes out of Steam Early Access next week!

Make every second count during #PokemonGOTour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/8JDvYaAeNc — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 17, 2024

And Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh touches down on Los Angeles this weekend. I will be at the Rose Bowl and I'll look to chat with Niantic while I'm out there.

GOTY @larianstudios speech at DICE 2/2



"We ask you to pay one price only for the game, and that's it. You can own it for the rest of your life."



"Building a community, building a player base, building games that are actually fun is going to make you the most money." pic.twitter.com/XWdDn7nYTj — Sarah M (@RetroCozyArt) February 16, 2024

Larian's speech after winning Game of the Year at DICE. A must-watch for anybody who's been following the misery in our industry over the last year.

As more sports try to teach a new generation about what it means to be a fan, Disney and the NHL are teaming up for another year of The Big City Greens Classic.

#ONEPIECE star Iñaki Godoy teases what to expect in Season 2 pic.twitter.com/ZiWjwyCcL4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 16, 2024

As Avatar waits around the corner, we hear a small something about the next season of One Piece.

With Sonic being on a lot of people's minds lately, GDQ is getting into first-time running for Sonic Adventure 2: Battle.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about why game directors and team leaders shouldn't delay in making decisions.

We asked @wemby to recreate an iconic moment from Inside the NBA.



His @SHAQ impression did not disappoint 😅 pic.twitter.com/2sqh3GF7V0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2024

Wemby shows he's got quite a Shaq impression in him.

THE WOLF DOGS!

We continue rolling through concerts from this year's MAGFest. Check out this set from Super MadNES.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Readings for February!