Where to find Scout Striders - Helldivers 2 Learn the location of Scout Striders in Helldivers 2 so you can complete your personal objectives and earn some rewards.

Players will need to defeat a lot of enemies in Helldivers 2, but sometimes the game will ask you to kill specific targets, like Scout Striders. Unless you’ve been playing the game for a while, it might not be immediately clear what a Scout Strider is or where to find one. The good news is that they’re plentiful and easy enough to kill.

Where to find Scout Striders

Scout Striders look like the AT-STs from Star Wars.

Source: Shacknews

Scout Striders are part of the Automaton faction and are tall, two-legged tanks controlled by a smaller soldier. Those who hare familiar with Star Wars may see a similarity to the franchise’s iconic AT-STs, also known as a “chicken walker”.

Head to any Automaton world to find Scout Striders. They are more common on higher difficulties.

Source: Shacknews

Finding Scout Striders is as easy as heading over to the Automaton region and diving into a mission. Now, you will see more Scout Striders on harder difficulties, so if you don’t see any on the lower levels, bump it up.

The good news is that these enemy units are easy to kill, despite their armor plating. All you need to do is kill the pilot and the whole thing will go down. To do this, attack it from the side or back and you can easily get a hit on the operator. If you cannot do that, heavy weaponry can take it down from the front. The Autocannon Stratagem will destroy a Scout Strider in one or two shots.

Once you’re on an Automaton-controlled planet, you should find ample Scout Striders. Keep tracking them down and destroying them and your personal objective will soon be completed. Stop by our Helldivers 2 page for more help with the intricacies of democracy.