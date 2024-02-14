Evening Reading - February 14, 2024

Good evening and happy Valentine's Day, Shacknews! It's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Helldivers meets Lethal Company

Deep Rock has been right there all along!

Fresh out of a Hellpod

Showing this to the first bug I see pic.twitter.com/OHg4Nrx18Z — Tungsten Hale (@Tungsten_Hale) February 14, 2024

They don't stand a chance against democracy.

Fantastic 4 cast has been announced!

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

I dig this group. Also, looks like they're going retro with this one? Dope.

Sora and the gang stumble into the wrong universe

Okay, but Doug would love this crew.

Highlights from Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast

Fck it, Nickelodeon broadcast Superbowl 58 highlights pic.twitter.com/Jaw7U7p5eq — ₛ (@sxvixn) February 12, 2024

Unironically better than the main broadcast.

Some of the most popular movies to watch on Valentine's Day

Letterboxd’s Top 10 Most Obsessively Rewatched Films on Valentine’s Day 🩷



See the list here: https://t.co/H3UmryozHO pic.twitter.com/J2SxL3uc1q — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) February 14, 2024

What's Sonic doing there?

Love from Night City

Who will you swipe right this Valentine's Day? 💖 pic.twitter.com/9gP5tMJ1cj — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2024

Panam, my beloved...

Today, Managing Editor Bill Lavoy and his wife Anh said goodbye to their cat Patches. Patches spent her entire 21-year life with Anh, and in 2011 adopted Bill as her other human. She was the center of the universe in their home, and will be missed more than words can explain. Rest in peace, Patches.

