Evening Reading - February 14, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening and happy Valentine's Day, Shacknews! It's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Helldivers meets Lethal Company

Deep Rock has been right there all along!

Fresh out of a Hellpod

They don't stand a chance against democracy.

Fantastic 4 cast has been announced!

I dig this group. Also, looks like they're going retro with this one? Dope.

Sora and the gang stumble into the wrong universe

Okay, but Doug would love this crew.

Highlights from Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast

Unironically better than the main broadcast.

Some of the most popular movies to watch on Valentine's Day

What's Sonic doing there?

Love from Night City

Panam, my beloved...

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Bill's cat Patches

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola