Evening Reading - February 14, 2024

Good evening and happy Valentine's Day, Shacknews! It's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sony has sold 54.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of Q3 2023
- Sony cuts Game & Network Services FY2023 sales forecast by 5% on lower PlayStation console sales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 surpasses 10 million units sold
- Capcom Cup X won't have any new Street Fighter 6 reveals
- Sony doesn't plan to release any 'major existing franchise' games before April 2025
- Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.006 notes fix numerous crashes
- Jeff Bezos sells $2 billion worth of Amazon (AMZN) stock
- Suikoden & Eiyuden Chronicle director Yoshitaka Murayama passes away at 54
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Helldivers meets Lethal Company
February 14, 2024
Deep Rock has been right there all along!
Fresh out of a Hellpod
Showing this to the first bug I see pic.twitter.com/OHg4Nrx18Z— Tungsten Hale (@Tungsten_Hale) February 14, 2024
They don't stand a chance against democracy.
Fantastic 4 cast has been announced!
Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024
Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie
I dig this group. Also, looks like they're going retro with this one? Dope.
Sora and the gang stumble into the wrong universe
February 12, 2024
Okay, but Doug would love this crew.
Highlights from Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast
Fck it, Nickelodeon broadcast Superbowl 58 highlights pic.twitter.com/Jaw7U7p5eq— ₛ (@sxvixn) February 12, 2024
Unironically better than the main broadcast.
Some of the most popular movies to watch on Valentine's Day
Letterboxd’s Top 10 Most Obsessively Rewatched Films on Valentine’s Day — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) February 14, 2024
See the list here: https://t.co/H3UmryozHO pic.twitter.com/J2SxL3uc1q
What's Sonic doing there?
Love from Night City
Who will you swipe right this Valentine's Day? 💖 pic.twitter.com/9gP5tMJ1cj— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2024
Panam, my beloved...
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 14, 2024