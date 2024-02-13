Evening Reading - February 13, 2024

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. It’s just about the middle of the week, just about the middle of the month, and the day before Valentine’s Day! What a lovely time it’s been, bringing content to you, but I’m here to send you off into the downhill coast into the weekend. That means closing another fine day of posting with the Evening Reading. Enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet

A decade of chaotic decisions

Trainers around the world, grab your snacks and meet us tonight for the 10th Anniversary Run! Starting at 23:18 UTC. Or in about 6 hours from now.#TwitchPlaysPokemon#10YearsOfTPP pic.twitter.com/DaQ4dh00Z4 — TwitchPlaysPokémon (@TwitchPokemon) February 12, 2024

An incredible idea that has deserved to last this long. Happy 10th anniversary to TwitchPlaysPokemon.

Follow the yellow

On my way to Vegas for DICE. At Helsinki airport, I’ll just follow the NPC with a yellow backpack, clearly, he’s guiding me. pic.twitter.com/BtJhg8dhuD — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) February 12, 2024

Sam Lake knows the way (especially if you shine a flashlight in the dark).

Witty back-and-forth

I’d never thought of Happy Chaos and Sol as Megamind and Titan, but that dynamic very much works for them.

Blushing love on the battlefield

Have you beaten Alisa’s Character Episode yet? It’s very good. Actually, most of them are.

Don’t step on a crack

Or you’ll fall in a poison bog. I think that’s how the saying goes?

God-stompin’

HE MAKE AN BIG STEPPY pic.twitter.com/Z7pfSGvbGq — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) February 13, 2024

Big steppy for a big scaly king.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this February 13, 2024. Thank you for stopping by. We hope you have a good Valentine’s Day tomorrow whether it’s sharing love with someone or just loving what you do. If you’d like to support our efforts, then consider Shacknews Mercury, where you can help support our work for as little as a dollar a month! Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need a dollar to play Bubbletron! It’s our latest new game in which you can assemble your next trillion dollar idea from a series of prompts that change daily! What’s your idea worth? Find out!

Look, I know it's not the Money Hat, but I sure do like the idea of weed dogs streamed directly to my maw.

Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great night. Playing anything good? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below.