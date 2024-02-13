How to get new Stratagems - Helldivers 2 Give yourself more offensive and defensive options by purchasing new Stratagems in Helldivers 2.

Getting new Stratagems in Helldivers 2 is all part of the joy of combat. Buying a brand new Stratagem can dramatically improve your chances of tackling harder content and walking away with greater rewards. Here’s how to unlock Stratagems!

How to get new Stratagems

Stratagems can be purchased from the Ship Management terminal below the large TV pictured above. You'll need to level up and spend Requisitions to unlock them.

New Stratagems can be purchased from the Ship Management terminals on the left side of the spacecraft. The Stratagems tab is where you will find all your available options including ones you still need to unlock and then purchase. This screen doesn’t show the input codes, so check out our all Stratagems and input codes guide for that info.

As for getting your hands on more Stratagems, you will need to first level up. Stratagems become available at each new level, with the last one being available for purchase at Level 20. However, you will still need to purchase them using Requisitions (the R currency).

The price of a Stratagem varies, with some of the most expensive ones costing 10,000 R. Once you make your purchase, you can select it when you step into the Hellpod and prepare to deploy. Remember that you can only take four Stratagems into a mission, so choose wisely.

As you progress through Helldivers 2, you will level up and gain access to new Stratagems. Visit the Ship Management terminal each time you level so you can purchase any new ones you think sound pretty cool. Take a look at our Helldivers 2 page for more tips to assist in the spread of democracy.