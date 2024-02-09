New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Saving Super Earth in Helldivers 2

Join us as we jump into Helldivers 2 and defend the world from alien invaders!
After nearly a decade, the sequel to Helldivers has arrived! Helldivers 2 is out now and most notably shifts the game to a third-person perspective. We’re going to be diving into the sequel and taking on the swarms of invading aliens in a special ShackStream. Join us as we defend Super Earth!

Today’s Helldivers 2 livestream will begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’ll be starting from the beginning and working our way through as many missions as we can in two hours. I’ll be joined by Community Manager Dennis White for the livestream.

We were big fans of the first Helldivers and look forward to seeing what Arrowhead Game Studios has in store for the sequel. Come hang out and share your thoughts on the series!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

