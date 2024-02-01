How Captain Wayne: Vacation Desperation brings hand-drawn animation to a 90s-style shooter Captain Wayne: Vacation Desperation dazzles with its animation and we speak with Cieran Games' Casen Wiegman to learn more.

Pirates are often sailing the seas in search of vast treasures and Captain Wayne is no different. He may have lost his arm, but one shotgun implant later and he's ready to do the work of any honorable pirate and that mainly involves stealing from the rich. Captain Wayne: Vacation Desperation welcomes players to a whimsically animated retro shooter. To learn more, we spoke with Audio Director & Producer Casen Wiegman.

Wiegman talks about the inspirations from the classics like Duke Nukem 3D. Of course, he notes that many aspects of those old 90s shooters haven't aged so well, but goes into how the team at Cieran Games has worked to make Captain Wayne feel like it belongs in the 2020s. He also goes into the detailed hand-drawn animation and the work it took to place it in this classic Doom-like shooter.

Those who are curious about trying Captain Wayne: Vacation Desperation can give it a shot on Steam. A free demo awaits. The full game is coming soon to PC. For more interviews like this, head over to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.