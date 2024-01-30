New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 30, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers! We’re closing in on the midway point of the week, as well as the end of January. One month down, 11 to go! We have all sorts of fun content coming at you, and we hope you’ve enjoyed what we’ve put out so far, but it’s time to bring today’s posting to a close. We have a pipin’ hot Evening Reading assembled to do just that. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Drive by paws

Cats are such haters. Lil guy showed up just to beat on fellow kitty just for bumbling around.

Ben Starr’s Tifa cosplay is on point

Put Tifa in Tekken 8, but only if Ben Starr plays her.

Return to office is going great

Won’t someone please think of the landlords who are losing so much money on empty office space?

Sam delivers (on mobile devices)

Has anyone tried Death Stranding on iOS yet? Any good?

Fox hates Taylor Swift so much it went woke to jab at her

Football and Taylor Swift: the great unifiers.

Nicholas Cage-zel isn’t real. Nicholas Cage-zel can’t hurt you.

Or so you thought.

Get well soon, CM Punk

Or maybe go do something else and stop stinking up the scene.

EVO 2024 is coming you guise!!!

Absolutely cannot wait to see what’s in store for the tournament this year.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this January 30. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage so far and will stick around to see what’s coming next! If you’d like to support our efforts, then consider Shacknews Mercury, where you can help support our work for as little as a dollar a month! Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need a dollar to play Bubbletron! It’s our latest new game in which you can assemble your next trillion dollar idea from a series of prompts that change daily! What’s your idea worth? Find out!

A Bubbletron valuation of soy hamburgers for aliens that comes out to $55,770,000,000
I just think we should make sure we have delicious treats for alien contact if we ever discover them. What's your billion dollar idea?
Source: Bubbletron

 Thank you for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great night. Playing anything good? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola