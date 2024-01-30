Evening Reading - January 30, 2024

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers! We’re closing in on the midway point of the week, as well as the end of January. One month down, 11 to go! We have all sorts of fun content coming at you, and we hope you’ve enjoyed what we’ve put out so far, but it’s time to bring today’s posting to a close. We have a pipin’ hot Evening Reading assembled to do just that. Please enjoy.

Drive by paws

what did bro do to deserve that 😭 pic.twitter.com/bfdplpKs2v — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) January 30, 2024

Cats are such haters. Lil guy showed up just to beat on fellow kitty just for bumbling around.

Ben Starr’s Tifa cosplay is on point

Put Tifa in Tekken 8, but only if Ben Starr plays her.

Return to office is going great

Hey y'all! Just a reminder that we're back to mandatory in-office work as of Monday. We've fully renovated the space and we think you'll love it! pic.twitter.com/O3nKofGN3D — Proud Reflux-American (@InternetHippo) January 30, 2024

Won’t someone please think of the landlords who are losing so much money on empty office space?

Sam delivers (on mobile devices)

Has anyone tried Death Stranding on iOS yet? Any good?

Fox hates Taylor Swift so much it went woke to jab at her

She did it. She got Fox News to care about carbon emissions pic.twitter.com/5tzIt9H8Xu — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 29, 2024

Football and Taylor Swift: the great unifiers.

Nicholas Cage-zel isn’t real. Nicholas Cage-zel can’t hurt you.

tsk'va, i'm gonna steal the declaration of independence pic.twitter.com/GJnan7IAdU — Flumph Mating Rituals Expert | BG3 brainrot era (@bg3Minky) January 30, 2024

Or so you thought.

Get well soon, CM Punk

Or maybe go do something else and stop stinking up the scene.

EVO 2024 is coming you guise!!!

The announcement show for #Evo2024 will take place next Tuesday, February 6th at 5PM PT.



We can't wait to show you what we have in store for Evo this year. pic.twitter.com/Qou0FGv2Pc — EVO (@EVO) January 30, 2024

Absolutely cannot wait to see what’s in store for the tournament this year.

